Neil Patrick Harris stars in Uncoupled, a new Netflix comedy about a recently single gay man dating again for the first time in 17 years

Uncoupled, a new romcom starring Neil Patrick Harris, is coming to Netflix on Friday 29 July.

The series, which comes from the creator of Emily in Paris and Younger, is about a gay real estate broker whose life is turned upside down when his long-term partner walks out on him.

Here’s everything you need to know about Uncoupled.

What is Uncoupled about?

Uncoupled follows Michael Lawson, a New York real estate agent who is abruptly dumped by his long-term boyfriend.

After 17 years of a committed relationship, Michael has to slowly navigate the dating scene – one that’s radically different from the last time he was on it.

Who stars in Uncoupled?

Neil Patrick Harris as Michael in Uncoupled, turning back to look behind him (Credit: Barbara Nitke/Netflix)

Neil Patrick Harris plays Michael, the real estate agent starting to date again. Harris is best known for playing Barney in How I Met Your Mother, but you might also recognise him from things like Doogie Howser MD, It’s A Sin, and A Series of Unfortunate Events. He can next be seen in Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary special, (probably but not necessarily) playing the Celestial Toymaker across from David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

Tuc Watkins recurs as Colin, Michael’s ex-boyfriend. Watkins is best known for playing Bob Hunter on Desperate Housewives, but you might also know him from The Other Two, Black Monday, or Parks and Recreation.

They’re joined by Marcia Gay Harden (Succession), Tisha Campbell (Dr. Ken), and Brooks Ashmanskas (The Good Wife, The Good Lord Bird) amongst others.

Who writes and directs Uncoupled?

Uncoupled was co-created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, who share writing credits on a number of episodes of the series. Star is best known as the creator of Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, and Sex and the City, and in more recent years has enjoyed success at Netflix with Emily in Paris.

Jeffrey Richman, meanwhile, has worked as a writer and executive producer on a number of successful comedies, like Frasier, Modern Family, and Rules of Engagement. (Fun fact: his partner is the actor John Benjamin Hickey.)

The series is directed by Andrew Fleming, whose previous television work includes episodes of Arrested Development, New Girl, Younger, and Emily in Paris.

Is there a trailer for Uncoupled?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here, and see Neil Patrick Harris’ character start to get back into the dating scene – after angrily (and symbolically) smashing up some roses, of course.

When and how can I watch Uncoupled?

All eight episodes of Uncoupled will be available to watch as a boxset on Netflix from Friday 29 July.

How many episodes is Uncoupled?

There are eight episodes to Uncoupled’s first season.

Is there going to be a second series of Uncoupled?

At the moment, Netflix is yet to make an official announcement about any potential future instalments of Uncoupled. We’ll update this piece with any new information should that change, of course.

Where is Uncoupled filmed?

Uncoupled is set in and was filmed around Manhattan, in New York.

Why should I watch Uncoupled?