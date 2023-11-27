Stress and a lack of vitamin D can contribute to an acne breakout, a pharmacist has said.

Acne can become a big problem for people during the winter months. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

The cold winter weather can cause a plethora of health issues to flare up.

Colds and flus become far more commonplace, but other complications can rise to the surface. Now, one pharmacist has shared some tips to tackle acne, which can be made worse by a harsh winter.

GP, Dr Neel Patel from LloydsPharmacy has explained what triggers winter breakouts and how you can avoid them in the run-up to Christmas.

He said: "If you have acne and have noticed your skin has worsened in recent weeks, you’re not alone. Studies have found that many people with acne report that their symptoms are heightened in the winter.

“Winter acne flare-ups are usually caused by a number of factors; sometimes a combination of these factors may be to blame. These factors can be particularly common around Christmas. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to prevent winter from taking its toll on your skin.”

Here are Dr Patel's four ways to beat acne during the winter.

Vitamin D

Not getting enough vitamin D has been linked with acne. It’s thought being vitamin D deficient is a factor in developing acne. In fact, a 2016 study found those with a vitamin D deficiency were more than twice as likely to have acne.

In the spring and summer months between about April and September, most of us can make enough vitamin D through absorbing sunlight through our skin and eating a balanced diet. However, in the winter months, many of us don’t get enough of the vitamin. If you notice your acne gets worse in winter, it’s worth considering a vitamin D supplement to help you get the 10mg daily recommendation.

You can also try increasing the amount of vitamin D-rich food you eat. Oily fish like salmon and mackerel, red meat, fortified breakfast cereals and egg yolks are all great sources.

Stress

It’s generally accepted that people prone to acne see their condition get worse when they’re stressed. This is because the stress hormone, cortisol, stimulates the production of testosterone and DHT - two hormones that are known to cause acne.

And the winter months can be particularly stressful. Perhaps the busy build-up to Christmas is to blame or perhaps concerns about the cost of living are causing you anxiety. Either way, if you find winter stressful, you might see your acne flare up.

Prioritising self-care may help to restore the health of your skin. Different people find different stress-busting techniques work for them. You could see improvement from a daily walk outside or from trying breathing exercises for stress anxiety.

Alcohol

If you drink alcohol, winter festivities can involve more drinking than usual and unfortunately this can impact your skin. This is because drinking alcohol impacts the immune system and hormone levels. Plus, it can lead to skin dehydration which can trigger the overproduction of oil which results in breakouts.

Plan your drinking during the festive period to ensure you’re sticking within NHS-recommended guidelines and drinking no more than 14 units of alcohol a week. Having at least a few drink-free days and choosing lower-strength drinks may be a good idea.

You should also make sure to drink plenty of water. Not only will this keep hangovers at bay but it will also hydrate your body, preventing festive breakouts.

Diet

Diets, routine and balanced diets can go out the window over the festive season. In particular, you may find you eat more foods that are rich in sugar, carbohydrates and dairy - all of which can trigger acne breakouts by causing rising levels of testosterone and DHT.