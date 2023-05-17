The bakery chain has been battling with Westminster Council which slammed its late night food plan as “half-baked” and encouraging “crime and disorder”

Greggs has won a court battle to allow one of its London branches to serve late night food and drinks until the early hours of the morning.

The bakery chain was initially refused permission to stay open from 11pm to 5am to sell hot food and drinks at its flagship store in Leicester Square by Westminster Council.

The council said the idea was “half-baked” and there were “legitimate concerns” raised “by the police and local people” about the plans to open late, with the Metropolitan Police arguing the move would encourage “crime and disorder”.

But Greggs said the area would not be a hotspot for trouble and would instead bring in customers who were working night shifts or staff from emergency services.

Greggs to serve sausage rolls until 2am after late night food battle win. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The confrontation was leading to a three day appeal hearing set for 16 and 17 May at Westminster Magistrates Court but it was cancelled after Greggs’ appeal was withdrawn.

A compromise has now reportedly been reached between the bakery chain and the council outside of court, which will allow Greggs to keep its popular London location open until 2am.

But it will only be able to sell food that is baked elsewhere and reheated, which means its sausage rolls and steak bakes will be available as well as hot drinks. But hot food from its lunchtime menu, which includes chicken bites and potato wedges, will not be sold during these times.

Roisin Currie, CEO at Greggs, told the Evening Standard: “We’ve now got an agreement with Westminster -- we’ve reached a compromise.

“We can still sell all of our sandwiches, all of our sweet products [late at night] but we’ve been working with the council on what we can sell later in the evening. It’s very positive and we’ve worked well together.”

Hundreds of people gathered last year for the opening of the flagship store which is located alongside other popular UK eateries.

The bakery chain currently has 2,360 shops, but it has previously hinted there could be further expansion with more than 3,000 stores coming across the UK.

The firm also announced last year on social media it is opening some of its UK branches late at night and will be offering a dinner menu.

Select ‘late night’ Greggs stores are open until 8:30 pm, with certain branches closing at 11 pm.