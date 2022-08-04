The Ofgem price cap is set to be updated in August, instead of October

The UK is facing the worst cost of living crisis in more than a generation, as inflation continues to rocket to record highs.

The crisis has in large parts been fueled by soaring energy bills, which have risen drastically for households and businesses in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid lockdowns.

Energy regulator Ofgem, which aims to protect consumers from excessive charges, increased its energy price cap to £1,971 in April 2022 - almost 58% higher than it was in April 2021.

It comes as Ofgem announced that it would be updating the cap every three months instead of six - with the next update now due at the end of August.

Ofgem’s energy price cap has risen markedly over the last 12 months (image: Getty Images)

It has led to growing calls for people to boycott paying their bills when the new price cap comes into effect.

So what exactly is the Ofgem cap - and how could it be set to change?

What is the Ofgem energy price cap?

Ofgem - or the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets - is the UK’s energy regulator.

Independent of government, it says it works to keep energy prices as low as possible, protect consumers and drive the UK towards its net-zero target.

Part of its role is to set a cap on what suppliers can charge people who are on default - i.e. standard variable - tariffs for a unit of energy, so as to stop them from being ripped off.

This includes consumers who have prepayment meters.

The war in Ukraine has thrown Russian gas supplies into doubt (image: Getty Images)

These variable tariffs are usually more expensive than fixed-rate ones and, until the last six months at least, tended to cover the UK’s poorest and most vulnerable households.

You are also likely to be on one if you’ve never switched supplier, your fixed rate term has ended, your supplier has gone bust, or you’ve moved house.

Given consumers have been advised to avoid fixing their energy bills or switching suppliers for the last nine months, millions of UK households are now on variable tariffs.

When you look at your energy bill, the price cap governs the maximum standing charge and price per kWh of gas and electricity your supplier can charge you.

The energy price cap has been forecast to hit £2,599 in October (image: Getty Images)

So, what you’re billed will almost certainly be above the price cap because it doesn’t determine the maximum you will have to pay for your energy usage.

A typical household’s bill will sit around 55% above the price cap.

How is the energy price cap calculated?

Ofgem determines its energy price cap by calculating how much it would cost a typical energy supplier to supply an average home.

It does this by analysing several factors that impact our energy bills, as well as usage and market data over a review period.

The UK imports around half of its gas requirements (image: Getty Images)

These include:

Wholesale gas and electricity costs (i.e. what it costs suppliers to buy energy)

Network costs (e.g. what it costs suppliers to maintain energy infrastructure, like pipes and wires)

Social and environmental obligations (for example, the cost of adhering to government climate policies, including green levies)

Supplier operating costs and margin (roughly 2% of the average bill under the price cap)

Headroom allowance (an amount that helps suppliers manage unexpected costs, thus theoretically allowing them to offer competitive deals)

Taxes, like VAT

The factor that’s driven the major increase to the price cap has been wholesale costs.

These have more than doubled from an average of £528 for the winter 2021/22 cap to £1,077 for the summer 2022 cap.

(Graphic: Mark Hall)

As well as wholesale costs, the cap has been pushed up because of how much it cost to move millions of consumers to new suppliers when dozens of energy firms collapsed in autumn 2021 - adding roughly £68 to the cap.

Ofgem has also said network maintenance costs have gone up - a likely consequence of the UK’s supply chain woes - while policy costs, like the rise in the warm home discount rebate, have risen.

How is the energy price cap changing?

Ofgem has confirmed that the energy price cap will be updated quarterly, rather than every six months, as it warned that customers face a “very challenging winter ahead”.

The regulator said the change would go “some way to provide the stability needed in the energy market”, adding: “It is not in anyone’s interests for more suppliers to fail and exit the market.”

The energy price cap covers what rate a supplier can charge you at, rather than the maximum they can charge you in a bill (image: AFP/Getty Images)

It said Russia’s actions in Ukraine had led to volatility in the global energy market experienced last winter lasting “much longer, with much higher prices for both gas and electricity than ever before”.

As expected, Ofgem warned that as a result of the market conditions, the price cap would have to increase later this month to reflect increased costs.

However it said that the changes would mean that any fall in wholesale prices would be passed on in full to customers and more quickly with the quarterly price cap.

High global demand means the world’s gas supplies are in lower supply than usual (image: Getty Images)

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: “I know this situation is deeply worrying for many people. As a result of Russia’s actions, the volatility in the energy markets we experienced last winter has lasted much longer, with much higher prices than ever before. And that means the cost of supplying electricity and gas to homes has increased considerably.

“The trade-offs we need to make on behalf of consumers are extremely difficult and there are simply no easy answers right now. Today’s changes ensure the price cap does its job, making sure customers are only paying the real cost of their energy, but also, that it can adapt to the current volatile market.

“We will keep working closely with the Government, consumer groups and with energy companies on what further support can be provided to help with these higher prices.”

However, Martin Lewis accused Ofgem of “kowtowing to the lobbying of the industry” in an interview on LBC.

He said the move to quaterly changes would suit energy firms rather than consumers.

The price cap’s existence is currently legislated to run until 2023, but the government as indicated it could run beyond next year if they feel it’s required.

Ofgem is also currently consulting on changes which could add between £40 to £80 to annual bills from October.

Usually, suppliers take on an extra cost burden during the winter months when energy usage is at its highest, before recouping them over the summer.

But given current record high prices, Ofgem could allow firms to recoup these extra costs throughout the year.

Wholesale gas prices have risen markedly across the globe (image: Getty Images)

What could the Ofgem cap rise to?

Ofgem’s proposed changes come against a backdrop of record high energy prices.

The price cap is currently set at £1,971 for people on variable tariffs who pay via monthly direct debit.

For those with prepayment meters it sits at £2,017 because Ofgem says it costs suppliers more to process these payments than monthly direct debits.

At present, the next price cap announcement is scheduled to be announced in August and will be in effect between October 2022 and April 2023 (although a January announcement could be brought in if Ofgem’s proposed quarterly announcements come into effect).

This is because all of these things throw into question supplies from Russia, which is the world’s second-biggest producer of natural gas.

Post-Covid demand from major economies like China, which has already been responsible for much of the global wholesale price increase, could mean there is even less gas to go around.

So markets are raising prices because they are factoring in that demand may have to be met by a smaller pool of supply in the coming months.

Russia has threatened to turn the taps off to the west (image: AFP/Getty Images)

In May, Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley said the cap could jump to “in the region of £2,800” in October - a rise of more than 42%.

However, new predictions from management consultancy BFY suggest it could hit £3,420 in October, before rising to £3,850 in January.

These increases would be 73% and 95% rises against the current price cap.

Predictions published in early July by Cornwall Insight - an energy analytics firm that has so far been successful in predicting price cap movements - indicate the price cap will rise to £3,244.54 in October and potentially £3,363.70 in January (if Ofgem proceeds with its changes to the cap).

These figures equate to 64% and 70% respective increases compared to the current limit.

“Ongoing uncertainty regarding Russian gas flows into continental Europe, as well as more recent concerns such as the halted strike by Norwegian gas workers, have led to an increasingly volatile energy market, driving the rise in wholesale energy prices – which ultimately trickles down to consumers,” said Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight.

“There is always some hope that the market will stabilise and retreat in time for the setting of the January cap.

“However, with the announcement of the October cap only a month away, the high wholesale prices are already being ’baked in’ to the figure, with little hope of relief from the predicted high energy bills.”

The analytics firm now say the typical gas and electricity bill could reach £3,615 in 202, following a 2 August update.

What have MPs said about Ofgem price cap?

A new report published by MPs who sit on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee on 26 July has described the price cap as out-of-date.

It urged the government to consider abandoning the limit, and to replace it with a discounted social tariff for the most vulnerable households.

“We were told by a number of witnesses, ‘if you think things are bad now, you’ve not seen anything yet’,” committee chair Darren Jones said.

“This winter is going to be extremely difficult for family finances and it’s therefore critical that public funds are better targeted to those who need it the most.”

Ofgem has been criticised by MPs for how it has run the UK energy market (image: Getty Images)

The report also criticised Ofgem and the government for their response to the energy bills crisis.

It accused the energy regulator of “incompetence over many years”, which allowed poorly run and backed companies to start energy companies.

This “negligent” behaviour led to the failure of 30 suppliers when energy prices began to soar from late 2021 onwards, the MPs said.

Ofgem said the massive gas price spike “would have resulted in market exits under almost any regulatory system”, but admitted its previous regime was “not robust enough” and this contributed to some suppliers failing.

Meanwhile, the government was criticised for allowing the energy bills crisis to ‘race ahead’ of it.

It pointed out problems with Rishi Sunak’s support packages - including the fact that some payments would go to people with second homes.

“To prevent millions from dropping into unmanageable debt it’s imperative that the support package is updated and implemented before October, when the squeeze will become a full-on throttling of household finances and further tip the economy towards recession,” the report said.