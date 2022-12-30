There are the familiar goals that are set by people up and down the country every year; lose weight, go to the gym, drink less alcohol - if we’ve not set them ourselves we know at least one person who has. If you’re wanting an alternative new year’s resolution, however, but you are are struggling to think of one then look no further as NationalWorld has done thinking for you and rounded up a list of 11 things to try in 2023. We’ve also spoken to experts for their tips on how to set realistic goals too, to give you the best possible chance of sticking to your resolution.
1. Self-love
“Self-love should be part of everyone’s new years’ resolution,” according to health and wellness coach Katie Lips. She said: “With self-love on your side, any resolution is easier to stick to, any ambition easier to achieve. Learning self-love first not only helps you become more capable of achieving your goals, it makes you more realistic in your choices and it’ll make sure any resolution you do make will be in your best interests and just for you."
2. Be grateful
Wellbeing coach Marie Paterson believes we should all start or end the day by writing down three things we are grateful for.
3. Make small changes
Wellbeing coach Marie Paterson suggests that making small positive changes would lead to being more successful with our resolutions. She said: “Many NY resolutions are focused on giving up something for a month, or signing up to gym membership for a year and abandoning it after a month. I prefer to focus on easy, permanent changes. For example. Switching two biscuits for one biscuit and an apple.”
4. Cut down your screen time
We all spend a lot of time on our phones, so a good resolution may be to reduce the amount of time you spend looking at your screen. CBT therapist Navit Schechter said: “Rather than setting your resolutions about what you don’t want to be doing e.g. “scrolling through my phone when I’m in bed”, you can set them around what you’d like to be doing instead e.g. “turn the wifi off at 10pm and leave my phone downstairs when I go to bed”. Focusing on what you want more of in your life rather than what you want to avoid, isn’t only easier, but will make it more likely that you manage to do what you set out to do.”