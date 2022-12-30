4. Cut down your screen time

We all spend a lot of time on our phones, so a good resolution may be to reduce the amount of time you spend looking at your screen. CBT therapist Navit Schechter said: “Rather than setting your resolutions about what you don’t want to be doing e.g. “scrolling through my phone when I’m in bed”, you can set them around what you’d like to be doing instead e.g. “turn the wifi off at 10pm and leave my phone downstairs when I go to bed”. Focusing on what you want more of in your life rather than what you want to avoid, isn’t only easier, but will make it more likely that you manage to do what you set out to do.”