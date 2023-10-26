From 2024 JetBlue will operate flights from Edinburgh Airport to New York for the first time

From 2024 JetBlue will operate flights from Edinburgh Airport to New York for the first time ever. (Photo: Getty Images)

Edinburgh Airport will welcome its first ever Scottish route to New York next year in a “big moment” for the airport. It will mark the first time this route has ever operated in Scotland.

JetBlue, the low-cost carrier, will run a summer service from the Scottish capital to New York JFK from May to September 2024. Tickets for the seasonal route are available to purchase with a round-trip costing from £399 for JetBlue’s Core experience. Flights will depart daily on an Airbus A321neo, giving passengers more opportunity to go and experience life in the Big Apple.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “It’s always a big moment when we welcome an airline to Edinburgh for the first time and the arrival of JetBlue will be an exciting step as we further strengthen our links to North America. Edinburgh and New York are both hugely popular places to visit and I’m thrilled that this new service will provide even more opportunities to connect between two of the world’s great cities.”

He added: “It’s extremely important to us, as Scotland’s airport, that we continue to build on the momentum of 2023 and offer fantastic choice for our passengers. The arrival of this route allows us to do that – enhancing leisure travel, business links and allowing people more chance to reunite with family and friends across the pond.”

Minister for Small Business, Innovation, Tourism and Trade Richard Lochhead said it is the “first time JetBlue will serve Scotland” and it will “help enhance our direct connectivity to the US and strengthen important links for business connectivity, exports, and inbound tourism.” He added that the announcement “not only demonstrates the confidence that JetBlue has in the Scottish market, but also strengthens Edinburgh Airport’s case for establishing a US pre-clearance border facility to help make travel more seamless and provide added benefits for Scottish businesses and visitors.”