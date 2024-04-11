Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police stormed a plane from Manchester Airport due to an “unruly passenger”. The plane from Manchester to Dalaman in Turkey was forced to divert on Tuesday night (10 April) due to the passengers.

The SunExpress flight took off just before 7.30pm but had to change course when the passenger became disruptive. The decision was made by the cabin crew to divert over 700 miles away to Belgrade in Serbia. Local police removed the “unruly passenger” after landing around 10.30pm.

The plane then resumed its journey to Dalaman. FlightRadar24 shows the aircraft's diversion near Sarajevo and its circling pattern before finally landing.

A spokesperson for SunExpress stated: "Our flight XQ505, which was scheduled from Manchester to Dalaman on 9th April, had to divert to Belgrade due to an unruly passenger."

Police stormed a SunExpress flight from Manchester Airport to Turkey after the aircraft was forced to divert to Serbia due to an “unruly passenger”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

They told the Manchester Evening News: "Upon arrival, the passenger was removed from the aircraft by local police and the aircraft continued to Dalaman after the passenger's disembarkation. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is of the highest priority to SunExpress."

