Beyoncé has been captured enjoying dates of her Renaissance tour alongside her loved ones

Beyoncé and her much-anticipated Renaissance tour has already kicked off, as the global superstar makes her way around the world to perform for her millions of fans. Having already enjoyed a number of hit shows in the UK, including Edinburgh, she has been making her mark in Europe - but alongside someone closer to home.

The musician is married to platinum recording artist Jay-Z and the couple have gone on to share children together. Beyoncé's family are regular supporters of her music career, even often joining her on tour and some even have music credits on her work.

But how long have Beyoncé and Jay-Z been together, how many children do they share and have any of them joined her on stage during her Renaissance world tour this year? Here is what you must know.

When did Beyoncé and Jay-Z first meet and get married?

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been together since around 2001 - Credit: Getty

Not too much is known about how the superstar couple got together, though Beyoncé has revealed that she was 18-years-old when they first met. They sat next to each other on a plane on their way to attending the MTV Spring Break festival in 2000.

After just over a year of friendship, the pair started a romantic relationship and their first date was at popular celebrity dining destination Nobu. Rumours of infidelity have circulated their relationship ever since and are littered in many of their songs.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z then went on to elope and add to the long list of secret celebrity wedding ceremonies. They were spotted picking up a marriage licence in New York in April 2008 and was later confirmed they had tied the knot on 4 April.

How many children do Beyoncé and Jay-Z have together?

At the MTV Video Music Awards in 2011, Beyoncé announced another major milestone in her relationship with Jay-Z - she was pregnant. Blue Ivy is the couple's first and eldest child and was born just a year later, with twins Rumi and Sir arriving in 2017.

Following in the footsteps of her global superstar mother, Blue Ivy Carter has already gone on to achieve so much at just 11-years-old. She was credited as an artist on Beyoncé's single 'Brown Skin Girl' and even went on to a Grammy Award for her role in its music video.

Beyonce also went on to break the internet when announcing that she was pregnant with twins on 1 February 2017. The Instagram post went on to accrue way more than 10 million likes and she wrote: "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters"

Has Beyoncé's family joined her during the Renaissance tour?

So far during her in-demand Renaissance world tour, fans of Beyoncé have been eagerly awaiting an appearance from her family on stage. All it took was up until her stop in the French capital of Paris on Friday (26 May) for Blue Ivy to take the limelight.

Brought onto the stage by her mother, Blue Ivy performed alongside the choreographers dressed in a silver, glittering bodysuit with metallic, baggy trousers similiar to Beyoncé's stage attire, who sang My Power and Black Parade.