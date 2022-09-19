Scottish actor Douglas Henshall was branded a "repulsive individual" after his conspiracy comment about Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

Shetland actor Douglas Henshall has come under fire after claiming that the Queen’s body is not in her coffin.

The Scottish star, 56, who plays DI Perez in the BBC crime drama, took to Twitter on Friday to share the conspiracy theory.

His tweet said: "Do you think the queue would be so long if people knew that the Queen isn’t in that coffin? Or do they know, and it’s just symbolic?"

Shetland actor Douglas Henshall has come under fire. (Photo by Martin Fraser/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on Thursday 8 September, at her Balmoral Castle home in Scotland .

Her Majesty will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Prince Philip, at St. George’s Chapel after a service at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September.

The 56-year-olds’ tweet has received an abundance of backlash, with hundreds of people criticising the actor for his lies and offensive opinion.

Douglas Henshall with Kristin Scott Thomas at the Laurence Olivier Awards. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

One person said: “Douglas, please stopping spreading lies and conspiracy theories like this. You’re better than this.”

Another added: “Whether she is in there or not, this is a social necessity for every person there to show their respect. Please don’t .this experience for them with scepticism.”

A third person wrote: “Would you even consider suggesting such an offensive opinion as that if the person in the coffin belonged to a member of your family and your friends and family came to pay their respects prior to their funeral? You’re a repulsive individual!”

A fourth commented: “What a horrible comment. People come to give their respects. Time to be quiet.”

People turned up in their thousands to pay their respects as the Queen was lying in rest St Giles' Cathedral

After being questioned on if Her Majesty’s body was inside the coffin, Douglas responded: "I don’t know obviously, but I can’t imagine she would be, purely on the grounds of security if nothing else."

It comes as Henshall recently sparked fury for using a derogatory term to describe Rangers supporters following the Old Firm derby.

The lifelong St Mirren supporter watched Celtic beat their Glasgow rivals 4-0 before tweeting: "It’s always a good day when the Huns get humped. Lol."

Many Rangers supporters consider the term to be offensive and even a sectarian slur against Protestants.

After being called out for his tweet, he followed up with: "It is funny, and the reason that it’s funny is because people who sing that they’re up to their knees in Fenian blood week in and week out think that this is what’s offensive. The entitlement is staggering."