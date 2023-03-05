The Countryfile presenter made it to the Strictly final in 2022, with Vito Coppola also getting their with singer Fleur East

Much is often made of the ‘Strictly curse’ - the invisible force that takes hold of celebrity contestants and leads them to have an affair with their professional dance partner.

But TV presenter Helen Skelton appears to have found an alternative route to love via the ballroom dancing show. According to reports first published by the Sunday Mirror, the Countryfile host is now dating Italian Strictly pro Vito Coppola after bonding on this winter’s Strictly tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upon being announced as a Strictly contestant in August 2022, Ms Skelton said she was looking forward to a “new adventure”. The former Blue Peter presenter was partnered with Gorka Marquez, and made it to the show’s final.

So, what do we know about her new flame - and how did the couple get together? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Helen Skelton?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Helen Skelton, 39, is a TV presenter who was born in Carlisle, Cumbria on 19 July 1983.

She shot to prominence as a children’s TV host on CBBC, presenting flagship shows including Newsround and Blue Peter. After leaving the channel in 2013, she has presented Countryfile and hosts a BBC Radio 5 Live mid-morning programme on Sundays.

Helen Skelton has become one the BBC’s hottest properties, hosting Countryfile and a BBC Radio 5 Live show (image: Getty Images)

Ms Skelton married Leeds Rhino star Richie Myler in 2013. The pair had three kids together, including boys Ernie (7) and Louis (5), and daughter Elsie Kate (1).

But they split in April 2022, with Myler going on to date Stephanie Thirkill - the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president, Andrew Thirkill. In October 2022, it was confirmed that the couple are expecting a child together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having made the final of Strictly, Skelton said she felt “liberated”, adding: “I’ve found my confidence on the dance floor.” It is understood she remains on good terms with her ex-husband.

Who is Vito Coppola?

Vito Coppola, 30, is an Italian professional dancer who joined the Strictly Come Dancing roster of professional dancers ahead of the 2022 series of the show. He was partnered with singer Fleur East, with whom he made it to the final.

The Italian, who is an 11-time Latin American champion, a three-time World Championship finalist, and a European Cup winner had previously won the Italian version of the popular dancing show Stars Ballando con le Stelle.

He won the show with the popstar Arisa in 2021, with the pair becoming an item soon afterwards. But, despite reportedly remaining on friendly terms, they had split up by the time he was taking part in the UK’s Strictly competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vito Coppola was partnered with Fleur East during Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (image: PA)

Is Helen Skelton dating Vito Coppola?

According to reporting by the Mirror, Skelton and Coppola are now an item having become close on the Strictly Live tour.

A source told the newspaper that they enjoyed casual dates during the 33-date tour after bonding on the tour bus. Skelton was partnered with pro dancer Kai Widdrington for the tour-version of the show.

The Mirror’s anonymous source said: “There were two buses for the cast – the party bus and the quiet bus. They spent a lot of time chatting on the quiet bus and getting to know each other. They have a lot in common – a love of the outdoors, for example.”

The latest Strictly Live tour came to an end in February 2023 (image: PA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, they added that they were keen to keep any talk of romance away from prying eyes. “If anyone pulled out a phone and started filming, Helen would move away from Vito. She didn’t want to be captured in the background,” they said.