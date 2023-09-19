Jack Whitehall and partner, model Roxy Horner are not the first celebrity couple to choose the name Elsie for their daughter

Jack Whitehall and his model girlfriend Roxy Horner have decided on the name of Elsie for their daughter, who was born earlier this month. The Sun revealed that “They took their time settling on the name, which means ‘pledged to God’. Elsie, a name of Scottish origin, took a dip in the popularity stakes for decades but has been on the rise in recent years.”

Jack, who has been in a relationship with Roxy for three years, shared a photograph of himself with his newborn daughter on Instagram and said: “Well this just happened! Utterly overwhelming and joyous in ways I couldn’t have even imagined. In awe of my partner @roxyhorner who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever.”

Roxy Horner gave birth at The Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London. The Lindo Wing is where Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales gave birth to all three of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The late Princess Diana also gave birth to both Prince William and Prince Harry at the Lindo Wing. However, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie opted for the Portland Hospital in London.

Which other celebrities have chosen Elsie for their children?

Other stars who have opted for the name Elsie for their children include actress Zooey Deschanel and her now ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, who welcomed daughter Elsie Otter in 2015. Television presenter Helen Skelton’s daughter, who was born in December 2021, is called Elsie Kate.