Lauren Goodger and ex-partner Charles Drury lost their baby daughter Lorena two days after being born

Lauren Goodger has paid tribute to her late daughter with a “special” gesture that promises to keep them together forever.

The former TOWIE star, 35, has been left heartbroken following the tragic loss of her baby daughter Lorena, who died moments after birth on 8 July despite having had no pregnancy or labour complications.

Lorena was the television star’s second child with ex-partner Charles Drury, who is also the father of her one-year-old Larose.

Lauren took to Instagram to reveal that she got a tattoo containing Lorena’s ashes in the ink.

Lauren Goodger posted a tattoo of her daughter’s name on Instagram (Pic: Lauren Goodger/Instagram)

Lauren Goodger has requested a post-mortem on her baby daughter (Pic:Getty)

Posting on her story on Sunday, Lauren showed her wrist with Lorena’s name written in cursive alongside a butterfly.

She said: “So my Lorena tattoo has been tattooed with her ashes, it’s something special.

“Her ashes are now tattooed in me forever.

“Everyday I go through my list that is full of things that I have to do either for my babies, my home, my future for my Larose and angel baby…this was one on my list that was on my mind everyday and I’m so glad it’s [done].”

Lauren posted on her Instagram an update about her baby Lorena (Pic: Lauren Goodger/Instagram)

Lauren previously shared a picture of the tattoo in its earlier stages paired with Celine Dion’s song, A Mother’s Prayer, and the caption: “Today…for you, my baby girl.”

A month after Lorena’s death, it was revealed that ten doctors fought to keep Lorena alive after no heartbeat was detected.

The newborn and her mother were rushed to hospital, where doctors administered adrenaline and performed chest compressions for eight minutes, sadly to no avail.

Charles Drury and Lauren Goodger.

Doctors believe Lorena died from lack of oxygen after there were two knots in her cord.

Speaking to new! Magazine earlier this month, Lauren said: “I need more of an understanding of why this happened…I’d do anything to rewind it.

“I have to try and move forward and accept it. But first I need to understand it. That’s why I changed my mind about the post-mortem.”

The reality TV star has suffered a lot in the past few months in addition to losing her newborn baby.

Lauren was attacked just hours after Lorena’s funeral, leaving her with a fractured eye socket and looking “unrecognisable”.

She has also been mourning the loss of her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean, who died in a tragic car accident in Turkey - a couple weeks before she lost Lorena.

The couple were together for five years and featured on the reality show TOWIE together.