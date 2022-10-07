Since Ava Phillippe entered her teen years, fans have spotted the striking resemblance to her mother Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and her eldest daughter Ava don’t think they have a resemblance to each other, but they do.

The American actress has three children: 23-year-old Ava, 18-year-old Deacon, and ten-year-old Tennessee.

Since Ava entered her teen years, fans have spotted the striking resemblance she has to her 46-year-old mother, and it’s a compliment.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe attend the premiere of Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” on February 26, 2018, at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Legally Blonde star was on Today with Hoda & Jenna to promote her new children’s book, Busy Better, when she began discussing parenting and having adult children.

The latter host referred to Reese and Ava as “twins”, to which the new author replied “Oh, you think so?”

Advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager then asked the actress if she saw the resemblance, however Reese responded: “It’s so funny. She and I don’t see it that much”.

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the “Big Little Lies” Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The award-winning actress continued to speak about the difficulties of having children with such a large age-gap.

She said: “You establish a different relationship. It’s about honesty.

To me, first of all, you’re managing them a lot when they’re little and it’s very physical. And then, it’s more emotional support and suggestions, not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older.

Advertisement

“But you have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children too, and give them respect and space to become who they are, and not who you want them to be.”

(L-R)Actress Ava Phillippe, honoree Reese Witherspoon, Deacon Reese Phillippe, and talent agent at CAA Jim Toth attend the Hollywood Reporters annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala, on December 11, 2019 at Milk Studios in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The 46-year-old shares Ava and Deacon with her actor ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, who she was married to between 1999 and 2008.

Whilst, more recently, she had Tennessee with talent agent husband Jim Toth, whom she has been married to since 2011.

Last month, the Busy Betty author took to Instagram to wish her only daughter a happy 23rd birthday.

She wrote to her 28.4 million followers: “Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava !! Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift. Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much.”

Advertisement

Hair Stylist Jonathan Van Ness, model Cindy Crawford and TV personality Jamie Otis Hehner all commented on how the two beautiful women looked like twins.

Whilst model Bethann Hardison said: “Looking more and more like you. @reesewitherspoon And thats a good thing.”

However, one fan agrees with the mother-daughter duo on the lack of resemblance, and actually suggested that Ava look more like her dad.

She wrote: “She is beautiful but I think she looks like Ryan. take away the blonde hair and you’ll see it too.”