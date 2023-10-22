Strictly Come Dancing 2023|Which celebrity became the latest star to leave the show?
In Week 5 of the show, Amanda Abbington missed performing and after failing to impress the judges and viewers, another celebrity has been voted off the show
There were some incredible dances on this week’s Strictly Come Dancing show. Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin most certainly impressed with their salsa and received a score of 39 after performing a Salsa to ‘Quimbara’ by Johnny Pacheo and Celia Cruz,. In the dance off were Zara McDermott with pro Graziano Di Prima along with Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer. However the celebrity voted off by the judges was Eddie Kadi and his partner Karen.
For the results show, Tess Daily wowed in a black sequined dress whilst Claudia Winkleman chose a white dress with puff sleeves. For Saturday's show, Tess Daily dazzled in a sparkly silver dress with split, whilst Claudia was dressed in a white and black dress with white high heeled shoes. Shirley Ballas looked glamorous in a red sequined dress whilst Motsi Mabuse looked pretty in pink.
Advertisement
Advertisement
On Saturday night's show, Coronation Street star Ellie Leach also impressed the judges and scored 37 after performing a Paso Doble to ‘Insomnia’ by Faithless. One of this year’s favourites, former Eastenders star Nigel Harman didn’t have such a great night and scored 28. As always I was particularly impressed with Angela Rippon, how incredibly elegant and talented is she? It is hard to believe that she has just turned 79 years old as I am sure there are plenty of people half her age who could only hope to be as flexible as she is! She along with partner Kai Widdrington scored 34.
Amanda Abbington was forced to miss Saturday’s live show along with pro partner Giovanni Pernice and took to her Instagram Stories to share a quote from the late actor Robin Williams. She shared the following quote across an image of the Mrs Doubtfire star which said: “People don’t fake depression… they fake being okay. Remember that. Be Kind.”