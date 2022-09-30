The professional dancer has dispelled rumours that there is tension with his celebrity dance partner

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has dismissed rumours that he is feuding with his celebrity dance partner Richie Anderson.

The dancing pro, 32, from Italy, dispelled the claims during an appearance on BBC Strictly spin off show It Takes Two, where he was joined by Richie.

He said that the pair are “having a good time” and that there is “no problem” between them, as they discussed their thoughts on how rehearsals for the BBC dance show have been going.

Richie, who is known for his radio and television presenting, reflected on last weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing shows.

It Takes Two host Janette Manrara, quizzed Giovanni and Richie on whether they were getting along during rehearsals.

Giovanni said: “We are having a good time, we’re definitely having a good time.

“Obviously it’s a dance competition at the end of the day so we have to learn something,

“But there is no problem.”

The dancing professional then addressed fans directly, saying: “There is no problem between us, we are having a good time.

“So forget about what you are writing, it’s not true.”

As he addressed the camera, his partner Richie was seen laughing before placing a hand on Giovanni’s shoulder.

Janette Manrara joked that they were “in love” following the dancers address to camera.

The discussion follows rumours that the pair “haven’t clicked” in rehearsals and tensions have been rising off camera.

Giovanni Pernice (Getty Images)

A source told The Sun that Giovanni has been frustrated with Richie not listening to him in the rehearsal room.

“The pair haven’t clicked. Richie is so swept up by the whole experience that he is talking 100 words a minute, and it can be hard for Giovanni.

“He has told pals that Richie talks instead of listening during training, and it is frustrating,” the source said.

Richie Anderson (Getty Images)

However, another individual told the Mail Online: “Talk of them not getting on is nonsense.

“They are having such a laugh and were thrilled at the reaction on Saturday night.”

On Sunday, Richie Anderson paid tribute to his dance partner on Instagram, thanking Giovanni for being “the most amazing teacher”.

Richie continued: “Last night was a real dream come true moment. And what a banger to cha-cha-cha too, Wham I’m your Man.

“Plenty of feedback from the judges to take on board, can’t wait to get back in the rehearsal studio tomorrow and put it into practice.”

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice are just one of two same-sex couples on this years show, a first in Strictly’s history.