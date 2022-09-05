Today, Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be announced as the next Conversative leader and Prime Minister

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is everything you need to know ahead of the announcement.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What time will the new Prime Minister be announced?

The result of the Tory leadership race is due to be announced today, Monday 5 September, the same day that Parliament returns from recess.

More specifically, the new Prime Minister will be revealed at 12:30pm in Westminster.

Voting in the contest closed at 5pm on Friday 2 September.

After the winner has been announced, outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Balmoral with the new Prime Minister in order to officially tender his resignation to the Queen.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak appear together at the end of the final Tory leadership hustings at Wembley Arena on August 31, 2022 in London (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

According to the Institute for Government, “the incumbent Prime minister informs Buckingham Palace that they will be resigning” and what follows is a “well-rehearsed sequence of events in which the outgoing Prime Minister travels to see the Queen and formally tenders his or her resignation”.

It continues: “They have a short audience with the Queen. After the outgoing Prime Minister has left, the incoming Prime Minister arrives and is formally asked by the Queen to form a government.

“This audience is known as “kissing hands”. After their appointment, the new Prime Minister heads straight to 10 Downing Street.”

Who will make the announcement?

Graham Brady , the Chair of the 1922 Committee , is the person who will officially make the announcement.

Brady is the MP for Altrincham and Sale West in Greater Manchester , a seat which he has held since 1997, however he is best known as the Chair of the 1922 Committee.

Chairman of the 1922 Committee, Conservative MP Graham Brady (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Brady has held the position since 2010, apart from a brief period in 2019, and through his role he has overseen no confidence votes in Theresa May , in 2019, and in Johnson earlier this year.

Prior to becoming an MP, Brady worked as a consultant in public relations with Shandwick PLC and was later appointed director of public affairs at the Waterfront Partnership.

Who is favourite to be the new PM?

Out of the two candidates, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, it’s Truss that’s been tipped as the eventual winner of the election.

Comments made by Sunak himself also indicate that he has accepted defeat in the leadership race against Truss.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg , Sunak said: “I think my job now is just to support a Conservative government. That’s what I want to see succeed and that’s what I’ll do.”

Earlier in the interview, Sunak added that he would “stay as a member of Parliament” if he failed in his bid to become the next Prime Minister.

He said: “It’s been a great privilege to represent [Richmond] as their MP. I’d love to keep doing that as long as they’ll have me.”

Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak speaks during the final Tory leadership hustings at Wembley Arena on August 31, 2022 in London (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

However, the announcement is still to be made, so the role of Prime Minister isn’t a done deal for Truss yet.

These are the odds that a variety of betting sites are currently offering for who will become the new Prime Minister: