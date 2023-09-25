One company, Burger King, has been accused of being ‘woke’ because of its decision

Now, advertisers are pulling their content from social media site Rumble, which appears to be supporting Brand. Bosses there were asked by the House of Commons media committee to confirm if Brand is able to monetise from content on the platform but they refused the request, stating that the allegations "have nothing to do with content on Rumble's platform". By comparison, YouTube suspended the monetisation of Brand's channel last Tuesday (19 September).

In the video, which has been posted to social media sites Youtube, X and Rumble, he said: “it has been an extraordinary and distressing week” and then went on to thank everyone for their support and for “questioning the information you have been presented with”. Brand also then encouraged people to “follow me on Rumble” as “that’s the only way we can keep our voice”.

Adverts paused while investigation is ongoing

Well known brands including fast-food chain Burger King, fashion retailer Asos, the Barbican and HelloFresh, the recipe box delivery service, have all now removed their ads from the site, as reported by The Guardian.

Advertisers have pulled their adverts from Rumble as the platform supports Russell Brand in the wake of a number of sex crime allegations. Photo by Getty.

Burger King also told the News Movement it had paused all advertising while investigations into the allegations were ongoing. Asos said it had manually removed its ads from Rumble. Barbican said it had asked its media agency to exclude the site from where its ads appear.

Psychologist Jordan Peterson has criticised Burger King for their decision to pull ads from the site. He re-posted an article about businesses removing their content from Rumble and said: "That includes@BurgerKing. For those of you who care to know. Maybe eat at the other place. For a while.”

Other people have also accused Burger King of being “woke” because of their decision. One Youtuber urged their followers to "Boycott Burger King” and added: “Woke corporations suck. Do you agree?”, as reported by Newsweek.

The Times estimated that Brand earns £27,000 a month from his Rumble channel, where he has around 1.4 million followers, and also a further £1m a year from YouTube, before ads were suspended.

According to Rumble’s website, it is “immune to cancel culture” and has a mission to “restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again”.

Up until the allegations came to light, on 16 September, Brand hosted a weekday talk show on Rumble but this has not happened since. He usually speaks about a wide range of topics, sharing his sometimes extreme views on everything from conspiracy theories to veganism. Brand was also on tour with a show called 'Bipolarisation' at the time revelations and, although he performed a show on London on the evening of 16 September, the remaining three tour dates were subsequently postponed.