The A57 Mancunian Way was closed for hours following a fatal overnight collison.

The main route, which flows through Manchester city centre, was closed in its entirety at around 12.50am on Friday morning (October 31) following the incident. According to police, the man, in his 20s, had been walking across a carriageway when he was hit by a Volkswagen Paasat.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: “Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision at around 12:50am this morning (Friday 31 October 2025) on Mancunian Way in the city centre.

“Merging from the slip road onto Mancunian Way, the driver of a Volkswagen Passat has collided with a pedestrian who was believed to have been crossing the carriageway at the time. The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, unfortunately suffered significant injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen, a man in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion causing death by careless driving.”

The road was partially reopened between Ashton old Road and Princess Road at around 7.26am this morning. The remaining portion of the road between Princess Road and Chester Road reopened at around 9.30am.

Bee Network said in a travel update: “The police incident has ended and the A57(M) Mancunian Way is now open in both directions. Thank you all for your patience.”

Police have issued a plea for anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage of the moment leading up to the incident to get in touch with officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 111 of the 31/10/25. You can also report on the Greater Manchester Police website.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to make a report anonymously on 0800 555 111.