There is no full weekend closure of the M25 itself this weekend - but there is some disruption to be aware of.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You may encounter overnight lane closures at various junctions (e.g., J8, J9, J13, J14, J26, J27). These are emergency or maintenance works, typically from around 10pm to 5:30am, and may cause delays.

The entry slip road on the M25 Anti-Clockwise at Junction 25 will shut from 10.30pm to 5.30am on Saturday 2 August. There are no closures planned on the M25 in Essex on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the A3 is fully closed in both directions between M25 Junction 10 (Wisley) and Send (B2215/A247) from 9pm Friday 1 August until 6am Monday 4 August. This closure is part of the major A3/M25 Junction 10 upgrade, including resurfacing and gantry installation.

There is no full weekend closure of the M25 itself this weekend - but there is some disruption to be aware of. (Photo: Simon Turner/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) | Simon Turner/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

If you're planning to use Junction 10, expect major diversions and potentially heavy congestion, especially if accessing the A3 from the motorway. Avoid using A3 via Junction 10 this weekend, if possible.

Opt for alternative routes such as the M3, A24, or M23 depending on your destination. If you are travelling allow extra time, and follow official diversion signage carefully.