Is the M25 closed this weekend? Will there be closures on major motorway - latest updates as A3 to be shut
You may encounter overnight lane closures at various junctions (e.g., J8, J9, J13, J14, J26, J27). These are emergency or maintenance works, typically from around 10pm to 5:30am, and may cause delays.
The entry slip road on the M25 Anti-Clockwise at Junction 25 will shut from 10.30pm to 5.30am on Saturday 2 August. There are no closures planned on the M25 in Essex on Sunday.
However, the A3 is fully closed in both directions between M25 Junction 10 (Wisley) and Send (B2215/A247) from 9pm Friday 1 August until 6am Monday 4 August. This closure is part of the major A3/M25 Junction 10 upgrade, including resurfacing and gantry installation.
If you're planning to use Junction 10, expect major diversions and potentially heavy congestion, especially if accessing the A3 from the motorway. Avoid using A3 via Junction 10 this weekend, if possible.
