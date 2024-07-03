Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a young man who was shot dead in Liverpool last month has spoken of their heartbreak following his tragic murder.

Ellis Cox, 19, was pronounced dead at the hospital after police were called to the Liver Industrial Estate in Aintree by West Ambulance Service Paramedics just after 11.19pm on Sunday, June 23.

When officers arrived, they discovered the man had been shot. He was taken to hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. Merseyside Police has since described the incident as “appalling and tragic”, as another young man's life is lost due to gun violence.

In a moving tribute, Ellis’s family said: “Ellis was making the most of a sunny day going on a bike ride with his friends. Ellis loved the outdoors and spent lots of time with his family fishing, quad biking and camping, and it was rare he went anywhere without a family member.

Ellis Cox, 19, was shot dead in Aintree on June 23 | Merseyside Police

“He was the best son, brother, cousin, nephew, uncle, grandson and friend you could ever hope for and was fiercely loyal to us all. He was loved and adored by everyone who was lucky enough to meet him and spend time with him and our lives were so much richer for having him in it.

“Our world is shattered and irreparable: it will never be the same again. We pray that anyone with even the smallest piece of information will come forward. Please don’t feel anything is insignificant and let the police be the judge of that. We need to find who is responsible so please share any information you have with the police.”

Police have since launched a murder investigation into his death as they appealed for information or footage which can help them.

Head of the investigation Mark Baker said: "This was an appalling and tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life, and our thoughts first and foremost are with his family, who are trying to come to terms with his loss.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen him to come forward as their information could be vital. Whilst this happened on an industrial estate, there are residential homes nearby and I would urge anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or who heard anything, to come forward so we can give his family answers and bring his killer or killers to justice.

“I would appeal to any motorists who may have captured footage on their dashcam to come forward even if it appears to be innocuous. It could prove vital to our efforts to deliver justice for this young man and his family. It is essential that people with information, no matter how small, to please contact us as it might be vital to the investigation.

“Gun violence has taken too many young lives here in Merseyside. While the last 12 months saw the lowest number of firearms discharges in more than two decades, our efforts to take weapons off the streets and put those thoughtless enough to use them in jail will never stop.

“Every day our officers are carrying out warrants, open land searches and stop and searches to remove guns and other weapons from our streets. We target all available resources in the right areas to remove weapons and those who use them and work daily alongside our partners and in communities affected by gun crime.