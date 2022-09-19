Her Majesty was the head of state for fifteen countries including Canada, New Zealand and Australia

Her Majesty will be laid to rest in King George VI Chapel at Windsor Castle in a private ceremony attended by members of the Royal Family.

Leaders and dignitaries from all over the world have travelled to pay their respects.

The late Queen, who was Britain’s longest reigning monarch, was also the head of state for fifteen countries including Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Australia will mark its National Day of Mourning for the Queen on Thursday 22 September.

Before her death, Her Majesty left a secret letter to the citizens of Sydney that cannot be opened until 2085.

So, what does the letter say and when can it be opened? Here’s everything you need to know.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll visiting Australia in 2006 (Pic: Getty Images)

Is there a secret letter written by the Queen in Australia?

According to the Independent, the Queen did write a top secret letter to Australia in 1986.

The mysterious letter was left in Sydney and hidden in a time capsule at the Queen Victoria Building, which had been built in dedication to her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee in 1898.

The building was nearly demolished in the 1950s, but a bid to save it stopped it being torn down.

The letter, which was written to celebrate the restoration of the building, was addressed to the “Right and Honourable Lord Mayor of Sydney”.

Signed by the Queen, who added her name “Elizabeth”, the letter was sealed in a glass case and has been stored in a restricted section of the building.

It has remained there ever since, with discussion of its existence being reignited after her death.

The Queen Victoria Building in Sydney where the letter is stored (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

When can it be opened?

The letter penned by the late monarch cannot be opened until 2085.

Instructions along with it read: “On a suitable day to be selected by you in the year 2085 AD, would you please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them.”

What does the letter say?

According to 7 News, Queen Elizabeth is the only person who knows the content of her letter, with not even her Royal staff knowing what was written.

Throughout her reign, Her Majesty visited Australia 16 times, with her last visit taking place in 2011.

The nation was known for having a special place in her heart.

To mark her Platinum Jubilee in June, Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese gave a touching tribute to mark the occasion.

Reported by SBS News Albanese said: “The Queen has been a rare constant, an enduring, inspiring, growing presence of calm, decency and strength.

“Australians hold Queen Elizabeth in respect and affection, even as the bond between our nations is no longer what it was at the dawn of her reign.

“No longer parent and young upstart. We stand as equals, more importantly, we stand as friends.”

Who is Australia’s head of state now?

Australia’s new head of state will be King Charles III, whose coronation is expected to take place sometime in 2023.