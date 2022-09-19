The Queen’s funeral is a bank holiday with some services being affected across the UK

The Queen will be laid to rest today at Windsor Castle, following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Her Majesty’s hearse will make the journey along the Long Walk, with members of the public turning out to pay their respects to Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK held two-minutes of silence today, on the final day of national mourning.

The day of the Queen’s funeral was declared a bank holiday by King Charles and has led to some services being affected.

Whilst some fast food stores including Costa Coffee and supermarkets have closed their doors for the day.

So, will there be post today? Here’s everything you need to know.

A post box in Windsor, England (Pic: Getty Images)

Will there be post today?

There will be no post delivered by Royal Mail on the day of the Queen’s state funeral.

Royal Mail have confirmed that all services will be suspended on the bank holiday.

Other courier companies may also delay deliveries, with many shops and facilities closing to mark the sombre occasion.

Will post offices be open today?

All post offices will be closed today for the bank holiday marking the Queen’s funeral.

As well as post offices, there will be no collection, processing or delivery of letters and parcels.

What have Royal Mail said?

Royal Mail have suspended services on the day of the Queen’s state funeral.

In a statement on their website, Royal Mail said: “Following the announcement that HM The Queen’s state funeral will be marked as a Bank Holiday, Royal Mail services will be suspended on the day of the funeral.“There will be no collection, processing or delivery of letters and parcels on Monday 19 September.”

They also announced the news on Twitter.

Set against a black background and with an image of the Queen’s head, it reiterates the statement above

When will postal services resume?

All Royal Mail services will resume from Tuesday 20 September.

What other services are closed today?

There are lots of different services and retailers that have closed for the bank holiday.

Schools across the UK are closed, with many universities delaying the beginning of new terms until tomorrow (20 September).

The London Stock Exchange is closed, with no trading allowed to be carried out.

Supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Lidl and Aldi have closed for the day.

Whilst high street shops including Marks & Spencer, Primark, Argos, John Lewis, W H Smith and Apple will also close their doors.

Pubs including Whetherspoons will remain open, but some fast foot outlets including Costa Coffee, Greggs and McDonalds will be closed.

People gather ahead of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey (Pic: Getty Images)

Why is today a bank holiday?

The Queen’s funeral was declared a bank holiday by the new monarch King Charles III.

In a statement, the government said: “Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.

“This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

“This bank holiday will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off. Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.