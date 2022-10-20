Liz Truss has resigned after just 44 days as Prime Minister with a new leadership contest imminent

Conservative leadership hopefuls will need 100 nominations to make it to the next stage in the contest to replace Liz Truss.

The UK is set for its third Prime Minister within 12 months with the resignation of Truss. It follows just months after Boris Johnson was ousted from No 10.

Truss took office just six weeks ago following a leadership contest that spanned much of the summer. The contest started with a wide field of candiates before ultimately narrowing to Truss and Rishi Sunak.

But what happens now, will there be another lengthy contest, and what is the process for a Conservative leadership election? This is what you need to know.

A leadership contest is set to take place in the next week now that Liz Truss has resigned after just 44 days as Prime Minister.

What happens now Liz Truss has resigned?

In her short resignation speech Truss indicated that a successor would be in place swiftly. She said she will stay on as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen via a leadership election to be held within the next week.

Speaking in Downing Street, she said: “This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.

“This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plan and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.”

What is the process for the leadership contest?

The process for this contest has now been decided. Sir Graham Brady said challengers for the Tory leadership will need nominations from at least 100 Conservative MPs to make it to the next stage.

“Candidates will be expected to have at least 100 colleagues nominating them…” he said.

Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry said there would be an online vote for members if two candidates made it through the parliamentary stages.

He also said there would be a broadcast event featuring the final two candidates.

When a Conservative leader resigns that triggers a contest - and the current leader is not eligible to stand. If the outgoing leader is Prime Minister they are expected to stay in post until a successor is appointed - as was the case in recent years with Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

The candidates in the leadership contest must be sitting Conservative MPs. Conservative leadership elections usually have two stages. The first stage sees Conservative MPs choose two candidates to go forward to the next stage.

If there are more than two candidates the field is narrowed by a series of ballots as in the most recent contest. The rules for the first stage are set by the Executive of the 1922 committee along with the Conservative Party Board.

While the second stage sees the two candidates go head-to-head in a ballot of the party membership, with the candidate with the most votes winning.

When will the contest start?

Nominations are now open and will close at 2pm on Monday.

After Boris Johnson resigned the leadership race lasted from 13 July to 5 September and with eight candidates confirmed on 12 July having gained the support of at least 20 other Tory MPs.

Brady said the process could be concluded by 28 October so the new leader can be in place in time for a crucial financial statement on 31 October which is intended to reassure the City of London that the Government has a plan to repair the nation’s finances.

He said there was an expectation that Tory members would be involved in the process but “I think we’re deeply conscious of the imperative in the national interest of resolving this clearly and quickly”.

Who might stand in the leadership contest?

As of yet no one has publicly declared they will stand. However, Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed Chancellor last week to replace Kwasi Kwarteng, has ruled himself out.

Hunt famously lost to Boris Johnson in the 2019 leadership contest, he was also knocked out in the first round of this summer’s race. However, on Thursday his allies said he would not be standing for the Tory leadership.

While Rishi Sunak, who lost out to Truss in the contest hasn’t commented, the Telegraph reported earlier this week that polling showed Tory members would vote for him rather than Truss.

And Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt who was third in the contest has not indicated her position, but said she would “keep calm and carry on” and encouraged others to do the same.

Asked in the Commons about Liz Truss’s resignation and the state of the government, Ms Mordaunt said: “I am going to keep calm and carry on – and I would suggest everyone else do the same.”

While Boris Johnson could be poised to make a comeback, according to reports. The Times has reported that the former Prime Minister is expected to stand in the contest.

There is talk of Boris Johnson making a comeback to Number 10. Credit: Getty Images

Will there be a general election?

As the last few months have shown nothing is certain in politics, and while a new Prime Minister is set to be appointed there has been increasing calls for a general election.

Sir Keir Starmer has called for an immediate general election in the wake of Liz Truss’s resignation. The Labour leader said: “The Conservative Party has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern.”

He went on to say: “The British public deserve a proper say on the country’s future. They must have the chance to compare the Tories’ chaos with Labour’s plans to sort out their mess, grow the economy for working people and rebuild the country for a fairer, greener future. We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election – now.”