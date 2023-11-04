The Met Office has confirmed whether or not Storm Debi is likely to hit the UK following Storm Ciaran and Babet

The Met Office has responded to speculation that another storm will be named after a third dose of heavy rain and winds sweep across the UK this weekend following on from Storm Ciarán and Storm Babet. Both of the latest storms brought torrential rain over the British Isles over the last month causing lasting flooding and destruction.

The UK is still reeling after days of torrential rain, flooding and 110mph winds caused major travel disruption. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain from 5am until the end of the day on Saturday (4 November) covering all of southern England, southeastern coastal counties and parts of London.

The warning reads: “Around 15-25 mm of rain will fall in some places but with perhaps 30-40 mm by the end of the day in coastal southeast England. Additional hazards could include large waves and spray along some southern coasts." Several firework displays taking place on Saturday evening and Sunday evening (5 November) have been cancelled due to the “severe weather”. In Scotland the popular Hopetoun Fireworks and Bonfire Night near South Queensferry and Fawkes Festival in East Ayrshire are among the events that have been axed.

In the UK, a storm will be named when it has the potential to cause disruption or damage which could result in an amber or red warning. Speaking to Express.co.uk, Oli Claydon, a Met Office spokesman, said there is "no expectation" the storm will be named.

He said: "Low pressure will influence the weather across the UK this weekend though the low pressure is nowhere near as deep as Storm Ciarán and there is no expectation that it will be named." Mr Claydon added that the weather is "not forecast to be anywhere near as severe as the last couple of days", with strong winds and rain expected to ease through the day.

If Debi does arrive then it would mean three named storms in three weeks with the latter just 24 hours apart. Mr Claydon said storms in the UK are named when “it has the potential to cause disruption or damage which could result in an amber or red warning.”

