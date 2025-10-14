The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to share highlights of her trip to New York to Prince Harry.

From eating pizza to picking up an award for humanitarians of the year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have certainly packed up a lot into their recent New York trip. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex shared highlights of their time in New York on Instagram and wrote: “Until the next time, NYC- thanks for the memories! (You really know how to charm a gal).”

Three days ago, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex shared a video clip of Princess Lilibet running and another photograph of mother and daughter holding hands. The caption read: “To all the girls - this world is yours. Do everything you can to protect your rights, use your voice, support each other. We will do the same for you.

“It’s your right and our responsibility.

“Go get ‘em girl! 🏃‍♀️

Will Meghan and Harry have to evacuate Montecito home because of the tornado, are they back from New York? L-R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios on October 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“Happy International Day of the Girl.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has certainly been active on social media recently as she also shared a video of her trip to Paris where she attended the fashion show Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week and attracted a lot of attention for her all-white outfit. One person wrote: “Someone has raided the kitchen towel dispenser to create this outfit…,”

The caption for the Duchess of Sussex’s Paris trip read: “About last night.Thank you @pppiccioli and @balenciaga

“I’ve missed you 🇫🇷 - thanks for the love ❤️.”

Will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to evacuate their Montecito home?

It is thought that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now back in Montecito after their trip to New York. A day ago someone took to the Montecito Community Connect & Lost +Found Facebook group and wrote: “Did you all just get the emergency call on your phones?

Heavy storm with rain and flash flooding tomorrow thru Wednesday. Be safe out there!”

In reply, one person wrote: “Always be prepared when these messages are received,” whilst another said: “No, but I am gonna go see what’s happening. ”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said: “We’re very concerned about the weather,” and ABC News reported that “The storm could result in up to 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain in some areas, according to the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office, which described it as a “rare and very potent storm system.”

“Ariel Cohen, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service in Los Angeles, said the storm could even bring a couple of tornadoes, and one major challenge is its unpredictability.”