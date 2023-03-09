England are currently undertaking a three match T20 series in Bangladesh having won an ODI series 2-1.

Reigning T20 World Cup champions England are undertaking their first T20 series against Bangladesh with the first of the three matches currently underway. They have come into this off the back of a 2-1 ODI series win with Adil Rashid winning Player of the Series.

Their first match saw England win by three wickets, with just eight balls remaining. Dawid Malan scored an unbeaten 114 and Jofra Archer returned to the pitch after a near two year absence. The second match was a much more convincing win with Jason Roy scoring 132 off 124 balls and he was helped at the crease by captain Jos Buttler (76) and Moeen Ali (42).

England beat their hosts by 132 runs thanks to four wickets each from Sam Curran and Rashid. Their final match was less successful as Bangladesh’s captain Shakib Al Hasan scored 75 as well as taking four wickets for just 35 runs. However, England will now hope to carry on their World Cup winning momentum as they play their first T20 since winning the 2022 World Cup.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the three match series...

When is Bangladesh vs England T20 series?

England are currently playing their first T20 match and will then play two more in the series:

1st T20: Thursday 9 March, 9am GMT, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (Chittagong)

2nd T20: Sunday 12 March, 9am GMT, Sher-E-Bangla Stadium (Mirpur, Daka)

3rd T20: Tuesday 14 March, 9am GMT, Sher-E-Bangla Stadium (Mirpur, Daka)

Phil Salt and Jos Buttler put on half century partnership in first T20 against Bangladesh

How to watch Bangladesh vs England

All three matches will be available to watch on Sky Sports. The fixtures can be watched on either Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Cricket and fans can subscribe to catch the action for £46/month. NowTV also offer daily passes for Sky Sports channels from £11.98/day.

Coverage of the match can also be found on talkSPORT radio and post match highlights will then be made available on Sky Sports YouTube channel.

Head-to-Head

This will be the first ever T20 series against Bangladesh and the two sides have met just once, at the T20 World Cup in 2021. England won by eight wickets with 35 balls remaining in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Jason Roy won player of the match after he hit 61 off 38 balls and Tymal Mills was the pick of the English bowlers, taking three wickets for 27 runs off his four overs.

Team news

England’s Will Jacks has had to pull out of the remainder of the series after sustaining a thigh injury. He was forced to withdraw ahead of the final ODI last week but it is thought he will have recovered in time to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL tournament.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tanvir Islam

