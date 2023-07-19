The 49ers Enterprises have completed the full takeover of Leeds United after months of negotiations with outgoing owner Andrea Radrizzani

Leeds United are now owned by 49ers Enterprises after the English Football League formally approved the £170 million takeover of the West Yorkshire outfit.

The consortium has been associated with Leeds since 2018 when they initially purchased a 15% stake in the club. They increased that stake to 44% in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The investment of the San Francisco 49ers now has full control of the Championship side after the purchase of Andrea Radrizzani’s share in the football club.

The new owners have described the takeover as an “important moment for Leeds United” and they are targeting an immediate return to the top-flight under new manager Daniel Farke.

The 49ers Enterprises are aiming to establish Leeds United as a Premier League club in the near future and their aim is to realise the “true potential” of the club whilst creating a platform that attracts the “world’s finest players.”

But who are Leeds United’s incoming owners and how have fans reacted to the takeover?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who are Leeds United’s new owners?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 49ers Enterprises are the new owners of Leeds United, heralding a new era for the football club.

The American group - who own the NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers have been involved with Leeds since 2018, but they have now assumed full ownership of the football club from former owner Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures.

The Americans have been keen to push through a takeover throughout the summer, but the original agreement, which had been valued at £400 million, was dependent on the club remaining in the Premier League.

The Whites suffered relegation last year in a turbulent campaign which saw Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce all sit in the managerial hot seat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This relegation pushed both parties back into intense negotiations and a valuation of £170 million has now been agreed.

The deal marks the end of Radrizzani’s six year association with Leeds. He purchased the club in 2017 from Massimo Cellino and will be best remembered for the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa and the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2020. At the time, it ended a 16-year streak without top-flight football.

What to expect from Leeds United’s new owners

Daniel Farke is aiming to win promotion from The Championship for the third time in his managerial career. (Getty Images)

Leeds United’s new owners have immediately outlined plans to try and win promotion next season.

The West Yorkshire outfit will be led into the new season with Daniel Farke who has previously won the Championship title on two occasions with Norwich City in 2019 and 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 49ers Enterprises have also confirmed the appointment of Parrag Marathe as chairman. In this role he will oversee all aspects of the club, including football and business operations.

New chairman Marathe said: “This is an important moment for Leeds United and we are already hard at work. This transition is a necessary reset to chart a new course for the club. We have already appointed a highly-respected First Team Manager with a track record of success, and we are confident Leeds will field a competitive squad to contend for promotion next season.”