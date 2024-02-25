Carabao Cup Final | How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Final on TV and streaming
The first cup competition of the 2023/2024 football season concludes this afternoon, as Chelsea and Liverpool face off in a repeat of the 2022 FA Cup final with the Carabao Cup at stake this time around.
For Liverpool, it’s a chance to make history this afternoon, as the team look to earn their 10th League Cup title, having won the competition during its iterations as the Milk Cup, the Coca-Cola Cup and the Carling Cup in previous years. Liverpool’s road to the final saw them beat Leicester City, Bournemouth, West Ham United and then Fulham over two legs, as departing manager Jurgen Klopp looks to leave Anfield with little space left on the trophy shelf.
For Chelsea, a win today should hopefully take some pressure off manager Mauricio Pochettino, with the team showing flashes of brilliance at times, but victims of their inconsistency. The team’s road to the Carabao Cup Final saw them beat AFC Wimbledon, Brighton & Hove Albion, Blackburn Rovers and a penalty shootout victory over Newcastle before crushing EFL Championship side Middlesbrough across two legs to reach the final.
Recent history has demonstrated to us there has not been a lot between the two sides in their previous five games, one of which was an FA Cup final also. So what are the current betting odds going into today’s game at Wembley Stadium in London?
What have been the results in the last five Chelsea vs Liverpool games?
The last five head-to-head encounters between Chelsea and Liverpool haven't seen much separating them. In their last outing, Liverpool beat Chelsea 4-1 during a Premier League game on January 31 2024, while before that the teams played to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on August 13 2023, and three no-score draws.
One happened to be the 2022 FA Cup final, which Liverpool eventually won by penalty shoot-out; could the same fate befall the two teams this afternoon?
What are the booking odds for the Carabao Cup Final?
William Hill currently has Liverpool winning the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea with odds of 11/10. Chelsea are currently sitting with booking odds of 9/5 with the odds of the game going to a 90-minute draw at 5/2.
How to watch the Carabao Cup final on TV and through streaming online?
The Carabao Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event starts at 2pm, with coverage on Sky Sports Football starting at 2.30pm. Sky customers will be able to stream the game live on Sky Go, while Sky Sports customers on Virgin Media will be able to watch via the Sky website and those with a NOW TV sports pass will be able to watch the event through Sky’s streaming platform.
