Diogo Jota of Liverpool runs in to score his team's first goal whilst under pressure from Benoit Badiashile of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on January 31, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The first cup competition of the 2023/2024 football season concludes this afternoon, as Chelsea and Liverpool face off in a repeat of the 2022 FA Cup final with the Carabao Cup at stake this time around.

For Liverpool, it’s a chance to make history this afternoon, as the team look to earn their 10th League Cup title, having won the competition during its iterations as the Milk Cup, the Coca-Cola Cup and the Carling Cup in previous years. Liverpool’s road to the final saw them beat Leicester City, Bournemouth, West Ham United and then Fulham over two legs, as departing manager Jurgen Klopp looks to leave Anfield with little space left on the trophy shelf.

For Chelsea, a win today should hopefully take some pressure off manager Mauricio Pochettino, with the team showing flashes of brilliance at times, but victims of their inconsistency. The team’s road to the Carabao Cup Final saw them beat AFC Wimbledon, Brighton & Hove Albion, Blackburn Rovers and a penalty shootout victory over Newcastle before crushing EFL Championship side Middlesbrough across two legs to reach the final.

Recent history has demonstrated to us there has not been a lot between the two sides in their previous five games, one of which was an FA Cup final also. So what are the current betting odds going into today’s game at Wembley Stadium in London?

What have been the results in the last five Chelsea vs Liverpool games?

Curtis Jones of Liverpool on the ball under pressure from Moises Caicedo of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on January 31, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The last five head-to-head encounters between Chelsea and Liverpool haven't seen much separating them. In their last outing, Liverpool beat Chelsea 4-1 during a Premier League game on January 31 2024, while before that the teams played to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on August 13 2023, and three no-score draws.

One happened to be the 2022 FA Cup final, which Liverpool eventually won by penalty shoot-out; could the same fate befall the two teams this afternoon?

What are the booking odds for the Carabao Cup Final?

William Hill currently has Liverpool winning the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea with odds of 11/10. Chelsea are currently sitting with booking odds of 9/5 with the odds of the game going to a 90-minute draw at 5/2.