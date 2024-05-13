The goalkeeper shattered Doncaster Rovers hearts in the play-offs and is set to become a free agent.

Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper Max Stryjek was caught on camera throwing away his rival keeper’s water bottle with notes on penalty takes during the shoot-out.

Crewe Alexandra booked a place at Wembley for the League Two play-off final with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Doncaster Rovers. The Railwaymen overturned a 2-0 deficit after the first league to claim a famous victory.

On-loan keeper Max Stryjek was the hero in penalties, having only joined the club less than a month ago on an emergency loan from Wycombe Wanderers. But the former Sunderland player’s antics in the shoot-out have divided opinions.

Video from the crowd captured the moment that Stryjek through rival keeper Thimothée Lo-Tutala’s water bottle - featuring notes on Crewe’s penalty takers - into the stand. It has been hailed as “genius”, while others have labelled it “unsportsmanlike”.

Second Tier Podcast host, Ryan Dilks tweeted: “Crewe goalkeeper Max Stryjek threw the water bottle of Doncaster’s goalkeeper in the crowd before their penalty shootout because it had directions on which way to dive… The footage is sensational.”

One fan replied: “So much for the so called "Goalkeepers union.” While another replied: “I rate it.”

Further footage showed Lo-Tutala receiving a back-up note from the Rovers bench, but he still ended up on the losing side. What do you think - is it a clever move, or was it unsportsmanlike?

