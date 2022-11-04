Gerard Pique will play his final game for Barcelona against Almeria

Barcelona great Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 35-year-old is regarded as one of the most talented defenders of his generation and at the peak of his powers he guided Spain to World Cup glory in 2010.

The former Spanish international revealed the shock decision to retire in an online video which he posted on Instagram. But why is Pique retiring from football and what did he say on his Instagram post?

Here is everything you need to know.

Gerard Pique has enjoyed an incredible career at Barcelona (Getty Images)

What did Gerard Pique say in his retirement post?

Gerard Pique posted a video on Instagram of him looking over a Barcelona skyline with the caption: “You culers (Barcelona fans) have given me everything.”

The video goes through Pique’s life in football and shows videos of him as a toddler climbing the stairs and birthday parties of him as a child wearing the famous Barcelona kit.

During the video Pique says: “I have been thinking about what little Gerard would have thought if he had been told that all his dreams would come true. That he would have won every trophy possible. And now that (this) kid’s dream has come true I’ve decided that now is the time to bring this journey to an end.”

The 35-year-old defender has admitted that he wants Barcelona to be his final club. Pique said: “I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca and that’s how it will be.”

When will Gerard Pique play his last match for Barcelona?

Gerard Pique has revealed that his final game will be Barcelona’s upcoming match against Almeria at the Nou Camp on Saturday.

Barcelona are currently second in the La Liga table, while their opponents Almeria are 13th in the league. The Catalan giants will be clear favourites to win the game.

Despite his retirement from playing, Pique did hint at the possibility of returning to the club in the near future and said: “I will become a regular fan. I will support the team. I will pass my love to Barcelona to my children. And you know me - sooner or later, I’ll be back.”

Why is Gerard Pique retiring from football?

Pique has not given a specific reason for ending his career so abruptly and the news of retirement comes as a huge surprise as he was under contract until 2024.

Some sections of the Spanish media are citing his lack of first team action as a reason for his retirement. Over the course of the 2022/23 campaign Pique has featured just nine times in all competitions for the Catalan giants and has fallen behind in the pecking order with the likes of Ronald Arajuo, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde all being favoured for first team football.

Will Gerard Pique play at the World Cup?

Gerard Pique retired from international football in 2018 - putting an end to a glittering international career which saw him lift two European Championships and one World Cup.

Despite this he could be in line for a shock return to the international scene. The Daily Mail are reporting that Pique has reportedly made Luis Enrique’s 55 man preliminary squad for Qatar 2022.

Pique has made 102 appearances for Spain and has previously played under Enrique at Barcelona from 2014 to 2017.