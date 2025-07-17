Manchester United are pulling out all the stops to offload attacking players this summer.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Amorim has made it clear since arriving at Old Trafford that he thinks very little of his attacking line-up, stating that there are other players in his squad who can “score more” goals than Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

But out wide, the Portuguese manager has another issue entirely, with at least four players that he wants to get rid of before the start of the new season. It comes following the £62.5m signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, while negotiations continue over the signature of Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile at Old Trafford, Alejandro Garnacho has been told to find a new club; Antony’s loan success at Real Betis has done little to restore Amorim’s faith; and Jadon Sancho failed to impress while on loan at Chelsea last season.

Then there’s Marcus Rashford, who went out on loan for the second half of the season, and looks destined to leave Man United this summer.

Now, a fourth club has entered the fray for Rashford, according to Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Close to parting ways with winger Timothy Weah, Juventus are keen to sign a replacement for the American - and Rashford apparently fits the bill.

He wouldn’t be the first Man United player to switch to the Serie A. Chris Smalling moved to Roma in 2020 and spent four successful seasons at the club.