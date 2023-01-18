Leeds United will host Cardiff City in an FA Cup third round replay fixture later tonight. How to watch on UK TV and kick-off time.

Leeds will be desperate to secure their entry into the fourth round of the FA Cup as they take on Cardiff City once more tonight. The Whites fought back against the Bluebirds last time around, securing a 2-2 draw despite being 2-0 down on the hour mark.

Jesse Marsch’s side were handed the opportunity to make it level after Cardiff’s Joel Bagan was sent off for handball on the line but Jak Alnwick went on to save Rodrigo’s subsequent penalty.

Both teams are currently situated in the bottom halves of their respective leagues and as there are only two points between the bottom seven places in the Premier League, Leeds will be eager to utilise their outing tonight not just as a means of progressing to the next round, but as a morale-booster before for their upcoming fixture against eighth placed Brentford this weekend.

The winner of tonight’s fixture will go on to play either Accrington Stanley or Boreham Wood in next weekend’s fourth round. These two were due to play their FA Cup replay this week but were forced to postpone due to the pitch being frozen.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Cardiff City...

When is Leeds vs Cardiff City?

The two sides will meet later tonight, Wednesday 18 January 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm GMT. Elland Road will host the fixture and it is expected to be a sell-out crowd.

Sheyi Ojo on the charge for Cardiff

Leeds United may have last minute tickets available for those with season tickets and with a membership but Cardiff City stopped selling tickets at 4pm yesterday (Tuesday 17). Go to Leeds United’s website to find out more.

How to watch Leeds vs Cardiff City

The match is set to be broadcast on ITV4 later this evening. The BBC and ITV have been sharing the coverage of the FA Cup and BBC showed Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Wolves last night.

The match will also be streamed through ITVX official website and app for those unable to watch on TV.

Team news

The two sides have met on 61 occasions across all competitions and Leeds have won 17 times with Cardiff coming out victorious on 29 occasions. The last time Cardiff lost was in 2016 during a Championship match in which Leeds won 2-0.

Jesse Marsch has confirmed that Liam Cooper is a doubt for the upcoming fixture after he picked up a knee injury during training this week. Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville, Stuart Dallas and Archie Gray all continue to be sidelined as well. However, the Whites have been given a boost as Luis Sinisterra will be available having been out of action since October. Robin Koch, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca may be left out as they all face a ban if they pick up another yellow.

