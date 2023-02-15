Jahm Najafi is expected to make a takeover bid for Tottenham Hotspur. He part owns Phoenix Suns and McLaren racing

The Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi is reportedly preparing to launch what would be a £3.1bn takeover bid for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. The Financial Times has reported that Najafi, who is chair of MSP Sports Capital, is working to bring together a consortium bid to the current Spurs majority share owner Joe Lewis and club chairman Daniel Levy.

The news is set to be welcomed by Lilywhites as it would see the end of what has been an unpopular ownership of ENIC. According to the reports, the bid is likely to be factored so that Najafi, 60, and MSP would put forward 70% of the capital and the others would contribute the remaining 30%. It is also said that this remaining 30% could come from backers in the Gulf and Abu Dhabi in particular.

Lewis purchased a 26% from Lord Alan Sugar back in 2000 and while their time in charge has been praised for the development of a new stadium, financial management and regular Champions League qualifications, Spurs fans have become increasingly frustrated that their side’s last title came in a League Cup in 2008. Lewis and the face of the club, Levy, are expected to be approached by Najafi in the coming weeks.

As Spurs recover from a 1-0 Champions League last 16 loss to AC Milan, here is all you need to know about their potential future owner...

Who is Jahm Najafi?

Najafi, born in 1963, received a master’s degree in business economics from Harvard University and went on to work for the Wall Street firm Saloman Brothers which became part of the Citigroup. He then served as CEO of Pivotal Private Equity as well as becoming partner and COO of the parent company, The Pivotal Group.

Devin Booker of Phoenix Suns - Najafi is shareholder in NBA side

He is now a multi-sport chairman and chairs the MSP Sports Capital as well as owning the Najafi Companies - a Phoenix-based equity firm. The 60-year-old has invested in McLaren F1 team, collaborating with MSP Sports Capital and UBS O’Connor LLC. The Arizona-based investory is now one of two vice-chairman for McLaren racing with Bahrain investor Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa the other.

Najafi also has the second largest stake in the NBA side the Phoenix Suns and has previously said the Suns helped him learn English when his family moved to Phoenix when he was 12. Najafi has said: “Suns were playing against the Celtics and, of course, everybody knows about Gar Heard’s shot heard around the world. I was actually sitting there in a chair watching the game learning English.”

Najafi has three children with his wife, Cheryl.

What is Jahm Najafi’s net worth?

Back in 2021, Najafi’s net worth was valued at £2.9bn with the majority of his income coming from the Najafi Companies. He currently serves on several philanthropic boards and civic organisations and has committed $10m (£8.2m) to the NBA Foundation to help push to drive ‘economic empowerment for Black communities through employment and career advancement.’