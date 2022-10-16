Play was stopped at Elland Road this afternoon

Arsenal’s bid to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table has hit an unexpected road bump as play was forced to be paused at Elland Road.

The stoppage, which came just four minutes into the game, was the result of a power failure at Leeds United’s ground. Players were led from the field amid boos from the stands and it was almost 40 minutes before it finally resumed.

Why was play stopped at Elland Road?

Play was halted at Elland Road by referee Chris Kavanagh after he and his match officials lost contact with the video assistant referee and goalline technology.

Players of Leeds United and Arsenal head back into the tunnel as kick off is delayed due to a power outage at Elland Road during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Arsenal FC at Elland Road on October 16, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Less than four minutes after kick-off, Kavanagh signalled to both sets of players and fourth official Michael Oliver that the game would have to be delayed.

Leeds officials confirmed that a power cut at the stadium had caused the problem and that they were working to resolve the issues as the players were led from the field amid boos from the fans.

The players at Elland Road returned to the pitch at 2.30pm to warm up again and the match resumed at 2.40pm.