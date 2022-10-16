Why was Leeds United vs Arsenal stopped? Reason for pause in play at Elland Road in Premier League
Play was stopped at Elland Road this afternoon
Arsenal’s bid to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table has hit an unexpected road bump as play was forced to be paused at Elland Road.
The stoppage, which came just four minutes into the game, was the result of a power failure at Leeds United’s ground. Players were led from the field amid boos from the stands and it was almost 40 minutes before it finally resumed.
It is one of four games taking place at 2pm today including Manchester United vs Newcastle, Aston Villa v Chelsea, Southampton v West Ham. Here is all you need to know:
Most Popular
Why was play stopped at Elland Road?
Play was halted at Elland Road by referee Chris Kavanagh after he and his match officials lost contact with the video assistant referee and goalline technology.
Advertisement
Less than four minutes after kick-off, Kavanagh signalled to both sets of players and fourth official Michael Oliver that the game would have to be delayed.
Leeds officials confirmed that a power cut at the stadium had caused the problem and that they were working to resolve the issues as the players were led from the field amid boos from the fans.
The players at Elland Road returned to the pitch at 2.30pm to warm up again and the match resumed at 2.40pm.
More to follow