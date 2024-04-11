Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 88th Masters Tournament is underway at the storied course in Augusta, Georgia.

The Masters marks the first major of 2024 and it is a stage which features some of the best golf stars on the planet such as previous winners John Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, along with Rory Mcllroy who is hoping to add the one major that has eluded him in his career so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Augusta National course is regarded as one of the most iconic venues in the sport of golf and there are few greater achievements in the game than winning the famous green jacket. With that in mind we take a look at the most successful golfers in the history of the Masters and just how many times they have been the champion.

Who has won the most Masters titles?

As it stands, the great Jack Nicklaus is the most successful golfer in the history of the Masters. He won his first Green Jacket in 1963. Nicklaus won back-to-back titles in 1965 and 1966, prevailed again in 1972 and 1975, then pulled off one of golf's greatest final-round comebacks in 1986.

Nicklaus has won the most majors in the history of the sport (18) which is three more than veteran Tiger Woods (15).

Woods has an incredible record at the iconic Augusta course and is the second most successful player in the history of the tournament with five titles. He burst on to the scene in 1996 at the age of 20 and won his first Masters a year later by a record-breaking 12 strokes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He achieved back-to-back successes in 2001 and 2002 before lifting a fourth title in 2005. His most recent victory in 2019 is regarded as one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history as he responded from a series of injury setbacks and personal problems to reign supreme once again.

Arnold Palmer sits third in the list with four Masters championships (1958, 1960, 1962, 1964). Jimmy Demaret, Gary Player, Sam Snead, Nick Faldo and Phil Mickelson are all joint in fourth place with two titles. Faldo notably achieved these in successive years in 1989 and 1990 - making him one of the just three golfers to achieve the feat along with Woods and Nicklaus.

Here is a full list of all the golfers that have achieved multiple titles at the Masters: