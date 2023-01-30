Amanda Serrano will take on Erika Cruz in an undisputed featherweight title in New York

Serrano celebrates WBO, WBC, IBF and IBO featherweight belts

Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano will take on Erika Cruz this weekend in the hope of becoming undisputed featherweight champion and the ‘Real Deal’ has Jake Paul as her promoter and will hope to add the WBA title to her collection.

Serrano recently lost the Fight of the Year against Katie Taylor for lightweight gold, but before a potential rematch with the Irish boxer, the Puerto Rican is looking to make history of her own when she takes on Erika Cruz.

The 32-year-old Mexican fighter Cruz currently holds the WBA women’s featherwieght title and her career has seen her fight in16 bouts, winning 15 and three by knock-out. However, she will be taking on the 34-year-old Serrano who has fought in a total of 46 fights, who has won 30 of her 43 wins by knock-out.

Cruz made her pro debut in 2016 and was a silver medalist in the 2011 Pan American Games, where she lost the second bout of her career and she has since gone on to win 14 in a row. In 2021, the 32-year-old beat Jelena Mrdjenovich for the WBA featherweight title and has since defended it twice.

Here is all you need to know ahead of fight night this weekend...

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Madison Square gardens in April 2022

When is Serrano vs Cruz?

The fight will take place on Saturday 4 February and will be held at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York. The event is set to start at 1am on Sunday for UK fans with the main event expected at 4am.

How to watch Serrano vs Cruz

The title fight will be available to watch on DAZN. It costs £7.99/month to subscribe to DAZN and the subscription can be cancelled at any time. The fight will also be available on the DAZN app and talkSPORT will also offering build-up and reaction from the fight night.

Who’s on the Serrano vs Cruz undercard?

Main Event : Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz - IBF, IBO, WBO, WBC, WBA featherweight titles

: Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz - IBF, IBO, WBO, WBC, WBA featherweight titles Alycia Baumgardner vs Elhem Mekhaled -IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, and WBO super featherweight titles

Richardson Hitchins vs John Bauza

Skye Nicolson vs Tania Alvarez

Shadasia Green vs Elon Cederroos

Ramla Ali vs Avril Mathie

Yankiel Rivera Figueroa vs Fernando Diaz

Aaron Aponte vs Joshua David Rivera

Harley Mederos vs Julio Madera

What’s been said?

Serrano has said “It’s a dream come true. We’re fighting at the Hulu Theatre - where the dream began. It’s where I beat Heather Hardy to get my baby (WBO featherweight title) back for the first piece of the puzzle. It’s the same place where I made history becoming a secen-division world champion.

“Now, we’re about to make history once again. We finally get this opportunity to fight for undisputed in the featherweight division, my division. I’m super glad the WBA mandated Erika, so we can have the opportunity.”