Glover Teixeira will face Jamahal hill for the vacant light heavyweight title in UFC 283

UFC fighter Glover Teixeira is being given the opportunity to become a two-time UFC champion at the UFC 283 weekend, when he takes on Jamahal Hill in his home country of Brazil.

The 43-year-old Teixeira will bid to become the oldest two-time UFC champion ever as he takes on the American Hill this weekend, who boasts an 11-1 win record. Hill’s only defeat came against Scottish UFC fighter Paul Craig who also features on the card.

Teixeira has a 33-8 fight record and first became champion in October 2021 when he tapped out Jan Blachowicz. He then declined the chance to fight for the vacant belt against Magomed Ankaklaev which was then subsequently battled out between Ankaklaev and Blachowitz but the five rounds was declared a split draw.

UFC president Dana White reacted to this result by bringing Texeria back to the main event. Here is all you need to know ahead of the upcoming UFC 283 this weekend...

When is UFC 283?

UFC 283 will take place on Saturday 21 January and is being held at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The preliminary action will begin at 11pm GMT with the main card expected to start at 1am for UK fans. Teixeira vs Hill will then come on around 4am on Sunday morning.

Jamahal Hill in heavyweight bout in December 2020

How to watch UFC 283

BT Sport will have the coverage for the upcoming UFC night with all action available on BT Sport 1. Their programme will begin at 1am and subscriptions can be bought for £26/month.

Viewers can also tune into to talkSPORT which will have the buil-up and reaction available on their main channel and on talkSPORT 2. The live stream will be available on their website and fans can also listen via the talkSPORT app.

UFC 283 fight card

Scottish UFC fighter Paul Craig will feature on the main card and Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will fight in what will be the first ever quadrilogy in UFC.

Early preliminary card:

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida

Terrance McKinney vs Ismael Bonfim

Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs Zarah Fairn Dos Santos

Luan Lacerda vs Cody Stamann

Saimon Oliveira vs Daniel Marcos

Preliminary card:

Mauricio Rua vs Ihor Portieria

Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira

Thiago Moises vs Melquizael Costa

Mounir Lazzez vs Gabriel Bonfim

Main card:

Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker

Lauren Murphy vs Jessica Andrade

Gillbert Burns vs Neil Magny

Dieveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno (for unified UFC flyweight title)

MAIN EVENT: Teizeira vs Hill - vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

What has been said?

Speaking to reporters at the UFC 283 media day, Hill said: “I’m just hungry - ready for the kill. Whenever I’m in a faceoff or whenever I’m in the cafe, you can see the difference in my eyes. It’s a competitor, and this competitor is a killer. I (saw) some fire in his eyes. I saw that he’s just ready to go through with it, but I just didn’t see the same fire that I’m coming with.