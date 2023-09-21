World Rugby has confirmed the match officials for Scotland vs Tonga

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scotland will be aiming to get their World Cup campaign back-on track this weekend.

Gregor Townsend's men were outclassed by reigning champions South Africa in the opening round. The Scots fell to a 18-3 loss with the Springbok's scoring two quick tries in the second half to seal the victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland are the only side left in the World Cup yet to score a try - however they have only played one game so far having had a rest week in round two. It is a must win game this weekend, if the Scottish side want to keep hopes of advancing to the knock-out stages alive.

Tonga are also coming into Sunday's match on the back of a defeat. The Pacific Islanders lost their opening fixture 59-16 to a strong Ireland.

Both teams will be looking to bounce back when they meet on the field in the Stade de Nice in Nice on Sunday (24 September). But who will be the match officials?

Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Scotland vs Tonga?

English referee Karl Dickson. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

English match official Karl Dickson will be the referee for the game at Stade de Nice on Sunday afternoon. He made his world cup refereeing debut in round two with Wales' win over Portugal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dickson, 41, is a former professional rugby player - who made 169 appearances for Harlequins between 2009 and 2017 - who played scrum-half during his career. After retiring he made the switch to refereeing, having started doing his qualifications in 2014.

Who are the touch judges and TMOs?

Dickson will be joined by Georgian official Nika Amashukeli and Welsh referee Craig Evans as his touch judges for the game in Nice on Sunday afternoon. It will be a busy weekend for Craig Evans who is also due to be a touch judge for France vs Namibia on Thursday, 21 September.

The Georgian referee - Nika Amashukeli - took charge of two games in the opening two rounds, including winning plaudits for his performance in the match between England and Japan on Sunday, 17 September. The official will also be a touch judge in the Argentina vs Samoa game on Friday, 22 September, evening.

Welsh official Ben Whotehouse will be the TMO for the game at the Stade de Nice, Nice.

How to watch Scotland vs Tonga?

Advertisement

Advertisement