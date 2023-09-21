World Rugby announces referee for South Africa vs Ireland at Stade de France on Saturday, 23 September

The match officials for the highly anticipated world cup clash between South Africa and Ireland have been confirmed.

The Irish are ranked number one in the world but the number two placed Springboks could overtake them with a victory in Paris on Saturday (23 September) night. It promises to be one of the games of the weekend as the pool stage enters its third round.

Andy Farrell's Ireland side come into the match on the back of comprehensive wins over Romania and Tonga over the first two weekends of the tournament. The Irish are hoping to go deep into the tournament, a feat which has remained illusive in the past.

The Grand Slam champions will face South Africa and Scotland in their final two group stages games - but will be aiming to top the group. Springboks have already beat the Scottish in the first weekend of the tournament and followed it up by well-beating Romania.

France or New Zealand likely await the winner and runner up of Pool B.

But who will be the match officials for South Africa vs Ireland at the Stade de France on Saturday, 23 September. Here's all you need to know:

Who is the referee for South Africa vs Ireland?

New Zealand official Ben O'Keefe will be refereeing the titanic Pool B clash on Saturday night. The experienced referee took charge of his first game of the tournament in round two when France faced Uruguay.

He was an assistant during the first round of games in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, running the touchlines during England's win over Argentina while Mathieu Raynal took charge of the match.

New Zealand referee Ben O'Keefe. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Ben O'Keefe started refereeing in 2008 at the age of 19 and turned professional in 2013. He made his debut in Super Rugby in 2015 and was named New Zealand Referee of the year in 2018, 2021 and 2022. He took charge of Super Rugby Aotearoa 2021 final as well as Super Rugby Pacific finals in 2022 and 2023.

His first Test Matches came in 2016 and he has since taken charge of games in the Six Nations as well as during the 2021 British and Irish Lions series in South Africa. O'Keefe refereed three matches during the pool stages of the 2019 world cup in Japan and was praised for his handling of the host nation's historic win over Scotland in the final pool match of the tournament.

Who are his TMOs and assistants?

Ben O'Keefe will be joined by his countryman James Doleman and French official Mathieu Raynal, who will serve as his touch judges. Raynal is an experienced referee who has already refereed two games in the tournament - including South Africa's win over Romania in the second weekend.

Raynal was the referee for England vs Argentina in round one in which Tom Curry was sent off in the third minute for a dangerous tackle. Doleman has been an assistant in three matches at the 2023 tournament.

The TMO will be New Zealand official Brendon Pickerill - he was in the hot seat for Ireland's first game at the world cup against Romania on opening weekend.

How to watch South Africa vs Ireland?

The game will be shown live on RTE in Ireland. For fans in the UK, ITV have exclusive coverage of the tournament (with STV showing games in Scotland).

It will be broadcast on ITV1 - and available to stream on ITVX. A TV licence is required to watch live sport on ITVX.