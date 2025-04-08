Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of Britain’s most successful Speedway Tai Woffinden flew to be by his side after his horror crash nine days ago. They have given updates to fans and asked for space to allow him to recover.

The three times world Speedway champion is a firm favourite among fans and competitors around the world. He remains in an induced coma and has been confirmed to have suffered multiple broken bones and a chest injury. So far he has undergone numerous major operations and blood transfusions, remain in what doctors describe as a stable condition.

Here’s everything we know so far as fans and clubs across the globe join together to pray for the sportsman’s full recovery.

- The crash happened at Rzeszów in Poland on Sunday, March 30. Eyewitnesses said the crash occurred just after the start of the race and also involved two other riders Bartosz Bańbor and Franciszek Majewski. All three are believed to have collided with an inflatable barrier at the first turn. Tai suffered by far the worst injuries of the three. The race was immediately halted.

The devastating crash happened just nine months after Tai had his 2024 season ended early when he broke his elbow. It was only his second competitive meeting after the last crash which also took place in Poland.

- The Rzeszów club confirmed: “The patient was transported to our hospital by Air Ambulance ok. the hours are 7:00 pm. He was admitted to the hospital with a multisocial injury, numerous fractured limbs and a chest injury. He was operated on by the orthopaedic and surgical team until 2:00 a.m.

“At the moment his condition is stable, mechanically ventilated and remains in a pharmacological coma. He is in the Intensive Care Clinic where he remains under the care of his doctors. Decisions regarding further treatment will be made after further orthopaedic consultations.”

- The rider’s former Polish club Wroclaw said on social: “Unfortunately a very serious accident in Krosno was reported by Tai Woffinden. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

- Tai had been due to ride for his Sheffield team just days after the crash, and had delighted fans in the city just days earlier at the club’s public practice. Sheffield Tigers team boss Simon Stead said: “What happened on Sunday with Tai has, understandably, knocked the stuffing out of us a bit. It’s been a really, really strange and tough couple of days for everyone in the team, for everyone connected with the club and for the whole of the speedway world as well because he is one of the biggest names and characters we’ve got.

“It goes without saying that he hasn’t been off my mind this week and my thoughts and very best wishes go to Tai and all of his family. It does leave a massive hole in our team with everything Tai brings on and off track – but the reality is, our season gets underway on Thursday and if he was here himself, he’d have been firing the lads up and winning would be on his mind.

“One thing I do know with this group of lads is that they are head-strong, they are determined and from day one last Thursday, there is a real togetherness about them – and that is going to count for so, so much, particularly in these opening weeks of the season.”

- Tai’s wife and mum have flown to Poland to be at his bedside. On Thursday, April 3, wife Faye wrote on Instagram: “Right now, our hearts are heavy, and we are taking things one moment at a time. Please know how deeply grateful we are for your patience, your love, and your support – it truly means the world to us. In the midst of this incredibly difficult time, your support reminds us that we are not facing this alone.

“However, we are still processing everything and need a little more time to understand where things stand before sharing any further updates. “We appreciate your patience and understanding more than we can say. We will share more when we are able. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

- On Saturday, April 3, Tai’s Sheffield Tiger teammates dominated with a 61-29 win over Birmingham in the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership. The result was their joint-highest victory in Premiership history, with the visitors picking up just three race wins all evening.

Sheffield captain Josh Pickering looks ahead to the new speedway season. Photo: David Kessen, National World | David Kessen

When talking about his friend after the game, international captain Josh Pickering broke down in tears. He said: “It was an awesome team performance. Our backs were against the wall and it goes to show a great team can get going when the times are tough.

“I’m so proud of all of the boys here tonight – obviously we’ve got something sat at the back of our minds and we’re going to continue to have that for a number of weeks. I didn’t want to talk about it leading up to the meeting, but things hit close to home when it’s one of your best mates.”

- The latest update was posted on Instagram over the weekend, from both Tai’s mum Sue and wife Faye. It reads: “Our brave boy is here with us! fighting, healing, and resting. Tai has been through more than we can even begin to imagine. Multiple broken bones, major surgeries, blood transfusions—his body has endured so much. And yet, his spirit stays strong. So does our hope.

“We’re holding on tightly, believing that each day will bring more healing, more strength, and more of him back to us.

“Anyone who knows Tai knows how open, honest, and full of life he is. When he’s ready, he’ll share his story in his own way. But right now, his only job is to rest, to heal, and to find the strength to get through this.

“The love, kindness, and support we’ve received from all of you has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. There truly aren’t words to express how deeply grateful we are.

“While we hesitate to name individuals for fear of missing anyone, we want to extend our deepest thanks to those who played a part in saving Tai. To the special person we cannot name, who played a crucial role in getting the helicopter to the track, and to the medical team inside who cared for Tai before he even reached the hospital - you gave him a fighting chance, and we will never forget that.

“To Dr. Paweł Jasiński, for organizing every surgery and ensuring Tai has the best possible team. To Rafał Roger Piątek, who has not only been by Tai’s side but also ours through it all. To Basia Karczewska, for her constant support and kindness. To the incredible doctors and medical team in Rzeszów. To the Stal Rzeszów team, especially Paweł Piskorz and Michał Drymajło your unwavering support means everything.

“To our family, our friends, and every single person who has reached out, offered help, or simply held us in their thoughts—thank you. From the bottom of our hearts. Your love has carried us through the darkest moments. We will never forget it. Lots of love Faye & Sue x”