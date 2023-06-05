Novak Djokovic is still on course to win his 23rd Grand Slam title

The French Open has entered its final week and it has not been shy of the drama. We’ve had political controversies, fiery french fans booing Cameron Norrie and most recently a doubles pair has been kicked out of the French Open after a ball girl was struck by a ball.

Japan’s Miyu Kato fired an unfortunately aimed shot towards the ball girl in between points with the ball striking the girl on the shoulder. Kato was initially given a warning by the umpire but protests by opponents Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo led to the match being abandoned with Kato and her Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi disqualified.

The quarter-finals, however, are fast approaching with the final fourth round matches taking place today. Cameron Norrie had been the last Briton standing but was beaten by Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets in the third round. Grand Slam favourites Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are still in contention to win this year’s open in Paris while Elina Svitolina is setting new standards in the Ladies’ tournament as the 28-year-old mother reaches the quarter-final.

As the final week of play in the French capital continues, here is all you need to know about the closing stages of the tournament...

Carlos Alcaraz has reached the final eight of the French Open 2023

When are the quarter-finals?

The quarter-finals will be played over Tuesday 6 June and Wednesday 7 June. At the moment, all timings have been set for 11am on the Philippe-Chatrier Court but these will change once all quarter-finalists have been confirmed and depending on the length of all matches.

How to watch French Open quarter-finals

The second Grand Slam of the year will be shown across Eurosport platforms in the UK. Eurosport 1 and 2 will have wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament each day as the rounds progress. It will also be possible to live stream the action through Eurosport’s discovery+ and the plan is available for £6.99/year or £59.99/year. Discovery+ can be added to Amazon Prime accounts by signing up as an add-on.

Who is playing in the French Open quarter-finals?

So far, four players have been confirmed to play in the men’s quarter-finals while five Ladies’ quarter-finalists have been determined.

Here are the confirmed ATP quarter-finalists:

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov

The final fourth round matches are taking place today, Monday 5 June. Here are the 8 hopeful of reaching the quarter-finals:

Nicolas Jarry vs Casper Ruud

Holger Rune vs Francisco Cerundolo

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Toshihito Nishioka

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Zverev

Here are the confirmed WTA quarter-finalists:

Elina vs Svitolina vs Aryna Sabalenka

Karolina Muchova vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Ons Jabeur vs TBD

Here are the final fourth round matches taking place today to confirm who will take part in the WTA quarter-finals:

Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Iga Swiatek vs Lesia Tsurenko

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs Coco Gauff

When is the French Open 2023 final?