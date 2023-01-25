Magda Linette has just reached the Australian Open semi-finals and will take on Aryna Sabalenka.

Polish tennis player Magda Linette is through to the semi-finals of the Australian Open following an exceptional run at the tournament which has seen her not drop a single set. The 30-year-old, who is currently ranked number 46 in the world, has taken on some of the competition’s top seeds on her way to the final four and will now prepare to face Aryna Sabalenka in the penultimate match of the tournament.

When the tournament began, it was also thought a Polish tennis star would be in the final four, but it had been predicted to be the world number one Iga Swiatek. Linette’s compatriot reached the fourth round of the Australian Open before losing to Wimbledon 2022 Champion Elena Rybakina.

Advertisement

It was only two years ago Linette was suffering from a chronic knee injury which led to her being unable to compete in the tournament Down Under. However, she is now an Australian Open semi-finalist and has said: “I’m (nearly) 31 and I’m just getting it right, so obviously it was one of the toughest things for me. But I’m happy, I’m happy that I have this opportunity.”

As Linette prepares of her semi-final, here is all you need to know about the Polish star...

Magda Linette in Brisbane 2022

Who is Magda Linette?

Advertisement

Born in 1992, Linette’s father is a tennis coach and growing up, she represented her local club Grunwald Poznan at junior level before receiving a wildcard to the qualifying draw of the Warsaw Open in 2010. Later that year she made it to the final of the ITF Circuirt tournament at Tourun but went on to win two ITF titles later that August.

She has two career titles to her name and recorded her highest ranking in February 2020 (33). In 2015, Linette first broke into the top-100 and won her first ever Grand Slam match when she defeated Agnieszka Radwanska at the US Open.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old has since reached the third round of all Grand Slams and her 2023 success in Melbourne is her best ever result at a Major tournament. Her first WTA Tour title came in 2019 when she won the first edition of the Bronx Open and Linette would then go on to win her second title at the Thailand Open in 2020.

Linette is known for her on-court speed, footwork, court coverage and anticipation. She began her career as a more defensive player and is known for the strength in her two-handed backhand.

Magda Linette at the Australian Open

Advertisement

Linette has taken on Mayar Sherif, Anett Kontaveit (seeded 16th), Ekaterina Alexandrova (seeded 19th), Caroline Garcia, the world number four, and Karolina Pliskova on her way to reaching the semi-finals. The 31-year-old is yet to drop a set in her Australian Open story and she beat the former world number one, Pliskova 6-3 7-5.

She will now take on the world number five Aryna Sabalenka in the hope of playing in Saturday’s grand finale. The semi-final will be played on Thursday 26 January 2023 and it is expected to start at 9.45am GMT. The winner will face either Viktoria Azarenka or Elena Ryabkina in Saturday’s final.

Advertisement