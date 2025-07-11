Grand slam champion Novak Djokovic takes on Jannik Sinner for a place in the Wimbledon final.

Although Novak Djokovic beat Flavio Coboll in the Wimbledon quarter-final, he fell awkwardly late in the match and cancelled a scheduled practice session yesterday (Thursday July 10). His semi-final opponent Jannik Sinner also slipped and hurt his right elbow in the first game of his fourth-round tie against Grigor Dimitrov.

After beating Cobolli, in his on court interview, Novak Djokovic made reference to his age and said: “Thank you for cheering for my age, I really appreciate it.” Novak Djokovic is 38 years old and has reached his 14th Wimbledon semi-final.

Watching him beat Flavio Cobolli was Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic (formerly Jelena Ristić) and his two children, Stefan and Tara. The couple started dating in 2005 and got engaged eight years later. She is the director of the couple’s charity, the Novak Djokovic Foundation.

According to the Foundation’s website, “Jelena’s desire as the leader of the Foundation Team is to enable children from socially disadvantaged backgrounds to grow, play and develop in a stimulating, creative and safe environment, while learning to respect others and take care of their community.

“The degree and knowledge she acquired at prestigious universities, such as Bocconi and the International University of Monaco (IUM), allowed her to develop much-needed skills to co-found the Novak Djokovic Foundation, where her passion for early childhood development and education led to the creation of numerous support programs for all those who play a key role in a child’s life.”

When the couple wed in July 2014, Jelena, who wore an Alexander McQueen wedding dress, was pregnant with their first child Stefan. In an interview with Hello! Magazine, Novak said: “Seeing her for the first time in her wedding dress, smiling and walking towards me… She looked like an angel."

Those eagle-eyed Novak Djokovic’s fans would have spotted his son Stefan cheering his father on, wearing a hat with autographs. He has been trying to collect as many autographs as possible during the Wimbledon tournament.

In reference to his son collecting autographs, Novak said: "It was himself, independently of me approaching and asking for autographs," and revealed that Stefan has been collecting them independently but Novak only helped once and said before his quarter-final that "So I think I might have asked only it was Jannik (Sinner) or someone, but everyone else he's approached and he even got a chance to play (Flavio) Cabolli - my next opponent.”

How much is Novak Djokovic worth?

According to Forbes, Novak Djokovic is worth $37.2M.

Does Novak Djokovic have a connection to Queen Camilla?

When Queen Camilla greeted Novak Djokovic when she attended Wimbledon this week, she reportedly chatted to him about staying at one of his properties. The Sun reported that “A clip of the pair talking on the players’ lawn shows Djokovic saying: “Oh yes, the property in Montenegro. Wonderful. I hope you enjoyed it.”