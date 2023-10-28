Ahead of the Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou clash, what is Tyson's real name and where does hie live? Photograph by Getty

On Friday 27 October 2023 Tyson Fury met Francis Ngannou at the weigh in ahead of their boxing clash in Riyadh tonight (Saturday 28 October 2023). Fury weighed 277.7lbs compared to Ngannou’s 272 lbs. According to Sky Sports, “Fury wasn’t impressed by what he saw of Ngannou on the scales or in his past MMA career and said “I think he’s a big fat sausage and I’ll knock him spark out.” He said afterwards that “I’m going to make it nice and short for him. It’s like a table tennis champion facing Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, totally different.”

Although there have been reports that Tyson’s middle name Luke is actually his real name, on the website for Tyson Fury Ltd on Companies House, his name is listed as Tyson Luke Fury. In an interview with Sky Sports last year boxer Dillian Whyte said “My real name is Dillian. I know his real name is Luke.” He went on to say that “He changed it to Tyson to make himself sound harder. People can have a little look around on the internet and see for themselves. In boxing, the name Tyson is a lot more sellable than Luke.” Dillian Whyte is not the only boxer to have called Tyson Luke. On X formerly known as Twitter, Anthony Joshua said: “You’re a good kid, don’t play with me Luke.”

Where does Tyson Fury live?

