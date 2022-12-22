The second round matches at the Alexandra Palace finish on December 23 and the players take a well earned break over the festive period.

The final few matches in the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship will be played on Friday before the action goes on hiatus over Christmas.

The first round wrapped up on Wednesday and the third round ties are almost all locked in, with some mouthwatering match ups to look forward to. A meeting of two former world champions as Gerwyn Price and Raymond van Barneveld go head-to-head is the stand out fixture from the last 64 stage while Nathan Aspinall vs Josh Rock is another fascinating encounter.

Advertisement

Darts fans don’t have to go too long without the action from the Ally Pally and the brak will only last a few days. Here is everything you need to know about when the World Championship gets back underway after Christmas as well as how the third round ties are shaping up:

When does the PDC World Darts Championship return after Christmas break?

Advertisement

The final round of pre-Christmas fixtures take place on Friday, December 23 which will conclude the action from the second round. The players then have Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day off before getting back underway on Tuesday, December 27.

Here are all the dates for the latter stages of the competition:

Advertisement

Third Round - December 27-29

Fourth Round - December 29 & 30

Quarter Finals - January 1

Semi-Finals - January 2

Final - January 3

PDC World Darts Championship third round matches

The 96 competitors who qualified for the World Darts Championship will be whittled down to 32 when the third round begins on December 27. So far the majority of the top seeds have come through their opening matches unscathed and the next round of games is starting to take shape.

Advertisement

Here are the fixtures and dates for Round 3 of the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship so far:

Tuesday, December 27 - Afternoon Session

Advertisement

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Krzysztof Ratajski

Nathan Aspinall vs Josh Rock

Jonny Clayton/Danny van Trijp vs Brendan Dolan/Jimmy Hendriks

Evening Session

James Wade/Jim Williams vs Gabriel Clemens

Gerwyn Price vs Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright vs Kim Huybrechts

Wednesday, December 28 - Afternoon Session

Advertisement

Ryan Searle/Adam Gawlas vs Jose de Sousa

Danny Noppert/David Cameron vs Alan Soutar

Gary Anderson/Madars Razma vs Chris Dobey/Martijn Kleermaker

Evening Session

Advertisement

Joe Cullen/Ricky/Evans vs Damon Heta

Michael van Gerwen vs Mensur Suljovic/Mike De Decker

Michael Smith vs Martin Schindler/Martin Lukeman

Thursday, December 29 - Afternoon Session

Dirk van Duijvenbode/Karel Sedlacek vs Ross Smith/Darius Labanauskas

Rob Cross/Scott Williams vs Mervyn King

Dave Chisnall vs Stephen Bunting

Evening Session (7pm)

Advertisement

Luke Humphries/Florian Hempel vs Vincent van der Voort/Cameron Menzies

Advertisement

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship on UK TV

Every match from the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.