The final few matches in the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship will be played on Friday before the action goes on hiatus over Christmas.
The first round wrapped up on Wednesday and the third round ties are almost all locked in, with some mouthwatering match ups to look forward to. A meeting of two former world champions as Gerwyn Price and Raymond van Barneveld go head-to-head is the stand out fixture from the last 64 stage while Nathan Aspinall vs Josh Rock is another fascinating encounter.
Darts fans don’t have to go too long without the action from the Ally Pally and the brak will only last a few days. Here is everything you need to know about when the World Championship gets back underway after Christmas as well as how the third round ties are shaping up:
When does the PDC World Darts Championship return after Christmas break?
The final round of pre-Christmas fixtures take place on Friday, December 23 which will conclude the action from the second round. The players then have Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day off before getting back underway on Tuesday, December 27.
Here are all the dates for the latter stages of the competition:
- Third Round - December 27-29
- Fourth Round - December 29 & 30
- Quarter Finals - January 1
- Semi-Finals - January 2
- Final - January 3
PDC World Darts Championship third round matches
The 96 competitors who qualified for the World Darts Championship will be whittled down to 32 when the third round begins on December 27. So far the majority of the top seeds have come through their opening matches unscathed and the next round of games is starting to take shape.
Here are the fixtures and dates for Round 3 of the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship so far:
Tuesday, December 27 - Afternoon Session
- Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Krzysztof Ratajski
- Nathan Aspinall vs Josh Rock
- Jonny Clayton/Danny van Trijp vs Brendan Dolan/Jimmy Hendriks
Evening Session
- James Wade/Jim Williams vs Gabriel Clemens
- Gerwyn Price vs Raymond van Barneveld
- Peter Wright vs Kim Huybrechts
Wednesday, December 28 - Afternoon Session
- Ryan Searle/Adam Gawlas vs Jose de Sousa
- Danny Noppert/David Cameron vs Alan Soutar
- Gary Anderson/Madars Razma vs Chris Dobey/Martijn Kleermaker
Evening Session
- Joe Cullen/Ricky/Evans vs Damon Heta
- Michael van Gerwen vs Mensur Suljovic/Mike De Decker
- Michael Smith vs Martin Schindler/Martin Lukeman
Thursday, December 29 - Afternoon Session
- Dirk van Duijvenbode/Karel Sedlacek vs Ross Smith/Darius Labanauskas
- Rob Cross/Scott Williams vs Mervyn King
- Dave Chisnall vs Stephen Bunting
Evening Session (7pm)
- Luke Humphries/Florian Hempel vs Vincent van der Voort/Cameron Menzies
How to watch PDC World Darts Championship on UK TV
Every match from the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Sky customers can catch all the action on their Sky Box or on mobile devices via the Sky Go app, which is available to download in most mainstream app stores. Non-Sky customers have the option to purchase NowTV packages which will give them limited time access to watch the event.