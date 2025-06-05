Wizz Air has announced a new route from Birmingham Airport to a unique destination.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wizz Air has announced a new route from Birmingham to Sibiu in Romania. The flights will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The new route adds to Wizz Air’s growing operations at Birmingham, with the airline currently flying to four destinations from the city, including the recently announced direct route to Rome. The new route will launch on October 28th, 2025, with fares starting from £17.99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are now available for sale on wizzair.com and via Wizz Air’s official mobile app. Sibiu is a charming medieval city located in the historical region of Transylvania.

Wizz Air has announced a new route from Birmingham Airport to a unique destination. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The well-preserved city centre is a UNESCO World Heritage site, characterised by colourful buildings and distinctive architecture which reflects Sibiu’s Saxon heritage. Named the European Capital of Culture in 2007, Sibiu is a truly unique place to visit and offers a memorable experience for every traveller.

With this additional route, Wizz Air is making it easier than ever to reach this lesser-known cultural destination. Olivia Harangozó, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, stated: "We are excited to add this new route to our operations from Birmingham.

“Sibiu is one of Europe’s hidden gems, and we are delighted to give Brits more opportunities to visit this city and experience its - and Romania’s - rich history and vibrant culture.” Tom Screen, Aviation Director of Birmingham Airport said: “We're delighted that Wizz Air has decided to increase its presence at Birmingham Airport with the launch of an all-new route to Sibiu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This exciting addition to our departures board provides our customers with the opportunity to discover the stunning medieval city of Sibiu, as well as the wider renowned region of Transylvania. The new route bolsters our connectivity to Eastern Europe and also compliments Wizz Air’s existing direct routes from Birmingham to Craiova, Bucharest, Budapest and Rome – which is due to launch later this month.”