A 12-year-old boy has died in a tragic skiing accident at a popular resort on New Year's Eve.

According to officials, the boy was skiing on a trail for intermediate skiers when the accident occurred at Cranmore Mountain in New Hampshire. North Conway Fire and rescue team arrived on the scene and the boy had already been transported to the mountain base where he was unconscious.

CPR was performed by the Cranmore Ski Patrol team but was unsuccessful, and he was transported via ambulance to Maine Health Memorial Hospital where he was unable to recover. He was pronounced dead due to the extent of his injuries.

Cranmore Mountain resort as well as Conway Police Chief Christopher Mattei released statements expressing their condolences. A spokesperson from Cranmore Mountain said in a statement: "On behalf of Cranmore Mountain Resort, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. The entire Cranmore family grieves for this tragic loss. On behalf of the Conway Police Department, and all the first responders who assisted, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family members of the 12-year-old boy”.

The victim’s name has not yet been released and an investigation is in progress. Conway police said in a press release that North Conway Fire/Rescue responded to Cranmore Mountain on Skimobile Road in North Conway around 10:44 a.m for a report of a 12-year-old boy who had struck a tree while skiing on the intermediate-level Bandit Trail. No further details have been released.