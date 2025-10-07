There are delays on popular London Tube lines this morning.

There are minor delays on the Elizabeth line between Shenfield and Whitechapel due to an earlier late running freight train. However, TfL stresses that there is a good service on the rest of the line.

There are also minor delays on the entire Jubilee line due to a shortage of trains. Meanwhile the Piccadilly Line is seeing delays.

TfL says: “Minor delays Arnos Grove and Acton Town westbound only, and between Acton Town and Heathrow Airport/Uxbridge while we deal with a signalling problem at Barons Court. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”

The Windrush line is also part-suspended. TfL adds: “No service between Wandsworth Road and Clapham Junction while we fix a signal failure at Clapham Junction. GOOD SERVICE on the rest of the line.”