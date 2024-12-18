Ryanair launches flash sale with flights from just £17 for limited time only - to winter sun and city break destinations
The airline has launched its 48-hour sale today (Wednesday 18 December) with flights available from just £16.99 for travel through January and February. This limited time sale will end at midnight tomorrow (Thursday 19 December).
The flights on sale include those to top winter sun, city break destinations and more. With flights from as little as £16.99, there isn’t a better time to book a trip to kick off the new year.
Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said:“2025 is just around the corner, and it’s never too early to start planning your next great escape. Ryanair’s industry leading network of 235+ destinations offer customers more choice at the lowest fares and we are pleased to launch this exciting £16.99 48hr flash sale this December. Ryanair’s flash sale is available to book now on ryanair.com until midnight tomorrow (19 December). Don’t miss out.”
Winter destinations you can fly to with Ryanair include Tenerife, Lisbon and Rome. Tenerife offers year-round warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine, making it an ideal escape from the winter cold. With its stunning beaches, volcanic landscapes, and charming towns, there's no shortage of activities to enjoy, from hiking to lounging by the sea. Whether you’re exploring the island’s natural beauty or soaking up the sun, Tenerife provides a relaxing and sunny getaway during the colder months.
Lisbon boasts a mild climate and a quieter atmosphere, making it the perfect time to explore the historic city, iconic trams, and scenic viewpoints without the usual crowds. The festive season brings beautiful Christmas lights and seasonal markets, adding to the city's vibrant charm. With fewer tourists and plenty of cosy spots to enjoy a warm drink, Lisbon in winter combines culture, history, and a relaxed atmosphere for an unforgettable experience.
In Rome you can explore iconic sights like the Colosseum, the Vatican, and the Trevi Fountain at your own pace. Winter in Rome invites leisurely walks through picturesque piazzas, while festive lights and holiday markets create a cosy, magical ambiance, it's the ideal season to soak in the history and beauty of the Eternal City.
