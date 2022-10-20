Question Time will be broadcast from Cheltenham tonight

BBC Question Time is sure to attract a great deal of attention tonight after the resignation of UK prime minister Liz Truss.

But before then all eyes will be on Fiona Bruce and her BBC Question Time panel to discuss today’s events. But what time will the political debate take place and how can you watch it?

Rishi Sunak is among the front runners to replace Liz Truss as PM (Getty Images)

What time is BBC Question Time on TV tonight?

BBC Question Time will take place on Thursday 20 October from 8pm on BBC One you can also stream the show on the BBC iPlayer.

Who are the guests on BBC Question Time tonight?

Fiona Bruce will present Question Time and will be joined by the the minister for climate Graham Stuart (Conservative MP), shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding Jess Phillips (Labour MP), former head of strategy at The Guardian Tony Danker (CBI), acclaimed contemporary artist Corneila Parker and columnist for the Financial Times Camilla Cavendish.

Where is BBC Question Time?

Question Time will be recorded from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire. There will be a number of extremely important topics to discuss on the show including the resignation of Liz Truss and where it went wrong for her during her 44 day premiership.

The attention will then likely turn to the upcoming Conservative Party leadership race. It is expected that there will be a new leader by Friday 28 October.

Who is the favourite to replace Liz Truss?

Liz Truss’s resignation leaves the country in a turbulent situation and sparks a week-long scramble to elect a successor. Whoever does succeed Truss will face the huge challenge of healing the deep divisions within the Conservative Party in time for a potential General Election.

Rishi Sunak narrowly missed out on the general election in September 2022 and has been placed as the bookmakers favourite to become Prime Minister.

Sunak is joined by front runners Penny Mordaunt as one of the front runners while some are even speculating a potential return for former leader Boris Johnson.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has ruled himself out of the Conservative Party election following the resignation of Truss.

Here are the top five front runners for the next prime minister according to Sky Bet. (Odds correct as of Thursday 20 October)

